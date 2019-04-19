Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart? - page 25
The comrade was interested. Let's not discuss anyone's interests. By the way, SB has no distribution, at all. See the maths handbook. I've already sent one before).
It does, it does. Yuri himself would do well to look in the reference book, about Markov chains, about initial distribution, about transition probabilities...
It is another matter that "...if a scientist working in a laboratory cannot explain what he does to the cleaner cleaning his laboratory, he himself does not know what he does". Hence the suggestion to 'look in the handbook'.
Well, yes, I thought people wanted to find out, find out, get something... And here it is - as usual - empty chatter... well, well...
Have you looked in the handbook, or are you just piling everything up from a torch? Well, if you don't want to, don't.
Beauty in simplicity and perfection in symmetry...Unforgettable))
yeah, you can't spit in the well...
he's talking here and doesn't understand that he's being treated as a human being
but he doesn't want it to be like that
i agree, in the form of this one-off post
Not good, Renate.
I can't punch him in the head, admins don't ban him for insulting me.
It's the only way.I'm going on vacation for a month.
it's not finished yet.
Come on... Some Wizard... Broke something... Whatever...
What's special about this picture? cropped defective 4 digit ticks. They even have a histogram of two sticks. What's the point of working with them if most of the information is lost in them?
Compare it to this one.
Renat Akhtyamov, 2018.09.30 15:57
Here come the ears like Nova:
and you can immediately see that the price will soon be there, where there is a lack of information, which you can finish (calculate, supplement, whatever you like) :
Renat Akhtyamov, 2018.10.05 21:28
cry some more.
;)
Renate, you did this:
Do you understand now? You have crossed the Rubicon. Delete.
Yeah, you can show me everything.
Actually the same thing, just the trades are real:
Renat Akhtyamov, 2018.06.11 11:43