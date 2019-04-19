Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart? - page 27
You look at people's signals. Some have 95 percent or more profitable tracks out of 1,000. Do you think they have traded on history?
The less experience in trading the greater the percentage of noise in the mind.
When you get to the trend they lose that 5% of deals they earn with all their hard work, like in those videos with Mexican guy))) No, that's bullshit, the percentage of profitable deals is high on any flat strategy, but when the trend starts, all those 5% of losing deals are lost.
and in general you should multiply the number of profitable trades by the tp.
and then multiply the number of losses by the sl.
and compare.
Actually the question on the subject.
Two charts, which is the SB, which is the price chart?
closer to the topic :-)
i got an idea while i was on the road today - it is a SB model, which is closer to forex, but not too difficult to analyze.
- at the initial step price=0 , R0=RAND_MAX/2
- at each step R1=random()!=R0 ; if R1>R0 price++, R1<R0 price--
- R0=R1 and to the next step.
the model has memory and negligible influence is reached somewhere between steps 5-4, which corresponds to the reality "market memory is 4-5 bars/ticks (from scale)"
configurations will naturally produce fractals (mathematical, not Williams)
also the favourite "e" and "phi" are clearly visible, they are simply present in the distributions
ideally close to the pricing in the cup. The BestBid BestAsk volumes can be put randomly and the price will step towards the lowest. The model is naturally simpler, that's why it's a model.
By changing the summands in ++ and -- you can emulate the up/down trend, range contraction, volatility increase.
Who likes to do stuff by SB, or who is good at mathematics may be useful :-)
The picture shows the trajectories of 100 series of 100,000 coin tosses each. The probabilities of heads and tails change regularly from 100 tosses 51/49, then 100 tosses 50/50 and the next 100 tosses 49/50.
Honestly, I don't quite understand the algorithm. Judging by the algorithm we are building an antipersistent model that will describe the movement in the channel well and vice versa - the trend badly.
To be honest, I don't quite understand the algorithm. Judging by what I understand, we build an antipersistent model, which will describe the movement in the channel well and, on the contrary, poorly - the trend.
Of course, in any distribution and model, if the probability of outcomes (directions) are equal, we obtain a flat/channel :-)
In ticks the proposed one gives the following :
somewhat a bit more like reality... the final distribution is not uniform, memory is present.
I attach source C - you can play with it, trying different input distributions and volume manipulations
Actually the question on the subject.
Two charts, which is the SB, which is the price chart?
Most of the problems we didn't expect happen, and most of the problems we predicted do NOT happen.
why does this happen? - strangely, research by psychologists confirms what I am saying.
it is impossible to tell the difference between SB and CD, I have posted examples and public opinion (averagely) failed to detect any significant difference, and furthermore, public opinion was inclined to believe that outwardly CD is more similar to SB than vice versa.....
and after that, as most people pick their noses (expectations do not coincide with reality), who can say that CD is not SB? but you can ask the opposite, it does not change anything, because the human perception of any process is not an adequate description of it however one wants it, even if the process is a phenomenon of human activity, in other words - CD.
ZS. man is such an idiot.... nice stupid creature, destroying the planet, thinking about the meaning of life and not understanding the schedule of his activities on the chart....
ZZZY. take any creature on the planet, be it an ant, a dolphin or a dog... here is a dog, walks and pisses everywhere, marks everything around, just imagine yourself as a certain dog walking on the street.... how many smells, and among those smells, the canine distinguishes every dog who has contributed to the cacophony of smells... that's a guy, a doberman, 3 years old, eats dog food, that's a bum, a mutt who eats everything the neighbour's dogs dig up and that's a poodle girl, she smells of spinach and selected marbled beef and is 1.5 years old - the juiciest and already all the cables around have made a mental path to her house clearer than any GPS.... how so?! dolphins, elephants, whales, bats, bees... etc... we could go on and on.... ants, swallows, spiders, let alone plants and mushrooms, and they understand each other better than man understands man's activities...
Animals are guided by instincts, so you can predict.
Any field in which humans are involved is not predictable.
Animals are guided by instinct, so it is possible to predict.
Any area in which humans are involved is unpredictable.
One part sells, the other part buys.
there are only two choices, up and down.
In a random move, the options are endless.
i don't understand what the topic is about?