Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart?
There is no way to visualise it. You can use the data itself, if you have data for at least a few days.
To visualise two months' worth of data, is it possible to try? I'm just curious myself.
if I were TC, I would post two SB charts ))
No, it's not done that way, there's definitely one BP))
I wonder why ask a question if you know the answer? ))) The differences were talked about almost all through the A_K thread.
Of course you can. By the type of distribution dY. SB has a normal distribution, the price chart has a non-normal distribution).
It is also true that the answer to this question solves absolutely nothing.
To visualise two months' worth of data, is it possible to try? I'm just curious myself.
Of course you can. By the kind of distribution dY. The SB has a normal distribution, the price graph has a non-normal distribution).
I wonder why ask a question if you know the answer? )))
Of course you can. By the kind of distribution dY. SB has a normal distribution, the price graph has a non-normal distribution).
It is also true that the answer to this question solves absolutely nothing.
It is visually possible to do so or not provided the graphs are plotted over 27,000 values, and where normal and non-normal are is clear).
It is visually possible to do this or not provided the graphs are plotted over 27,000 values, and where normal and abnormal is clear).
I think it is possible. It is not a fact that it always is.
It is easy to generate a SB with the same distribution as the price.
Tell me how, I'm looking for a formula in Excel for this kind of generation.
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Actually the question on the subject.
Two charts, which is the SB, which is the price chart?