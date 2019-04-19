Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart? - page 20
That's what I'm saying. Using distributions, you never know if price will still hang around "here" or move to other levels.
That's right. And you will never know when and where it will go next.)
This is without boundary conditions. But if you pick up a competent model (I'm not saying that my "return to average" model is described correctly, the results so far are not good...), then everything is predictable.
Uh-huh, if you drip some wooden oil, the happiness mill will work.
Speaking of Schroedinger. In my opinion, Heisenberg's interpretation (Copenhagen interpretation), in our case, is closer to practice than Schrödinger's diffusers).
Moving to practice, the model with two potential wells seems to me much more promising than with one.
Put simply: the time window for opening a trade should be exactly 2 times larger than the time window for exiting a trade.
Consider that the transition to the third state, bypassing the second one, is impossible.
Do you feel it?
All pits, ears and distributions are a posteriori constructions. It's all bullshit.
Maybe it is... But, I'll give it a shot.
Well, well.)
See the chart - there are ears everywhere, both in front and in profile, but it's not about us anymore).
I think the highlighted phrase is the main one:
Yuriy Asaulenko:
The returns are there, and depending on the strategy, provides 3-4 to 10 trades a day - all the time. There is a return, but no distribution? - That's not how it works.If there's a rebound, it should generate distribution. Otherwise it is like in the joke - there is an ass, but there is no such word.
It is wrong in principle.
Put yourself in the shoes of a market maker of one rank. Why does he hang out there and market maker?
He chases stops and pending orders of those who get lost. He chases it with his own money, with more or less large lots from the local profit. The goal is to get next period's profits out of the swing - to supply liquidity for customer trades.
If you trace it on ticks and minutes, it diligently covers local minimum-maximums, which are near mathematical expectation for the period. He has taken the local maximum, there are no more stops there, and goes to overlap the minimum, if there are conditions from a higher ranking market maker. The market moves to the place where the money is concentrated. From this, local flotsam and trends are formed.
The higher ranked market maker does the same on higher timeframes and larger lots. Hence, a pseudo-sinusoid is seen by everybody. The objectives of market makers of different ranks interfere. The essence of the price movement is the results of trade/trade fixing.
During the Asian session, at night, if there are no clients and market makers have no targets, the deals are few, the lots are small, the movement is almost nothing.
It is possible to predict speculatively, with a probability to assume where (around which price) at the moment the investments are concentrated, so to speak, and where the local market maker, if he has conditions for it from the senior market maker, will probably try to use his money. In different sessions - different market makers or they act together. The price movement is not random wandering. In a random price movement there is no goal of reaching and overlapping the local highs and lows of the past time periods.