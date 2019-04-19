Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart? - page 21
........
Maxim, don't make such a fuss. Everyone already knows that the only thing tougher than you are balls.
There is a new problem again)).
First of all, the task or study must have a purpose. What problem, or part of the problem, does it solve? For example, when will the pool fill up through two pipes? -that might be important.
In your problem, I don't see the purpose. Well, they differ, so what?
SZN No, no objections, go ahead. Maybe I do not understand something.
I also do not understand the purpose of the research.
I had - to isolate the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process from the teak junk with a return to the mean. Whether it succeeded or not will be clear by the New Year.
What about you?
The goal is to learn the process. Use the weaknesses to your advantage. This requires an understanding of what is happening. The model is secondary.
Doooo.... Getting insight without a model... Well, well... Go ahead, go ahead... Let me know if you come up with something good.
Personally, I'm sure you won't find anything. The market doesn't meet many of the criteria for random processes.
Why is that? Everything satisfies the criteria of random processes, including aircraft schedules and programme schedules, if you don't know them and can't find out in any way.
to isolate the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process from the teak junk with a return to the mean.
Are you sure it's there? ;)
Once again, show me a scan of your degree. Only after that can we talk. I have nothing to talk about with the farmworkers.