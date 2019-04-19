Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart? - page 22
Doooo.... Get an understanding without a model... Well, well... Go ahead... Let me know if you come up with something good.
Personally, I'm sure you won't find ANYTHING. The market - does not meet many of the criteria for random processes.
Hellooooo! To assemble a synchro, you have to have a manual, and if you don't have one, you have to take another one, take it apart to a small screw, write down the sequence and assemble according to the instructions... If you don't have another synchro and no manual, and you really want one, you should know at least approximately how to assemble it yourself, otherwise you might get "who knows what", in which case, "nothing works".
Once again, show me a scan of your degree.
Why?) He has a screenshot in his profile.)
As an example:https://habr.com/post/166693/
Built on random processes, not for nothing did Prival spend so much time on it.
Few.
Almost everyone who writes here more or less soberly either has profile information about themselves, or has introduced themselves to me in private.
Bass has no idea how unique people are here!
If he wants to be read carefully - let him put his diploma on public display now.
I haven't insulted you once, by the way. And you have already proved your boorish way of talking to everyone. Everyone can draw the appropriate conclusions.
Okay. (chuckles) I apologize.
But the argument about the market model, about the role of "tails" of distributions is not over - we'll show the stats by New Year's Eve. OK?
Right. Can you tell which SB and which kotir, SB is abnormal and kotir is transformed.
But, the argument about the market model and the role of distribution "tails" is not over - we show the stats by the New Year. OK?
No problem. True, it's not the tails I'm trading, it's something else entirely. To argue with you, I need to make a model of tails.
There is really nothing to argue about - everything is obvious to those who read textbooks).
Sustained. Without arguing, on your TS. For the sake of truth. Only for the last 3 months, December 30. Further - we continue the discussion, without insults, in working mode.
:))) When will you open the signal, Eugene? Because Bas doubts something about "tails" and "ears".