Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart? - page 18
(I don't know.)) The other way round - how?
I remember an anecdote.
There is a conference of meteorologists.
Speaker: "Thanks to the introduction of new mathematical models, we have managed to improve the reliability of forecasts by 40%.
A remark from the audience: And you predict the opposite, you'll get 60% at once.
It's like in trading on Mashka, one in the kodobase posted an expert on Mashka, as always the yield goes up in the sky, but someone in the comments wrote indignantly, how can you write such incorrect experts, Mashka trades the opposite.
Well Bas, you all know, that's exactly the answer I was expecting, not in the context of price, but hypothetically.
If you look in the wide window, it might be something like uniform, but if you look in the narrow window, it might be something like normal, but not everywhere).
I'm still looking for a picture.
Well, it's for prices.
And you want to work with increments. For increments you have to look at the relationship. And the form of the distribution is not informative.
As a sign of reconciliation:
Yes, that's her. Thank you.
Explaining. The picture is the same price range. X represents time, Y represents price. Z is the evolution of the price density over time. The interval is ~3 months. It's based on 1m data.
I don't see squares or rectangles, just rhombuses and rhombuses.)
The main thing is that I like it:)) And I like it.)
Modern art is not understood by everyone.
It's a smear, not an art...
Vizard, do you call a smear selflessly nailing your scrotum to a Kremlin paving stone? You're a retrograde and a bad man.
This is on M1, but if we look at ticks we will see a lot of "urwiska skalne".