ePayments - everything? - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is there?
Hi all,
Has anyone been in their office at: 5th Floor, 24 Savile Row, London W1S 2ES, United Kingdom?
What is it?
Does anyone know of any similar cases? Is it even possible to come back from one?
after that, no.
What is there?
Hi all,
Has anyone been in their office at: 5th Floor, 24 Savile Row, London W1S 2ES, United Kingdom?
What is it?
There's a...
Is Payoneer finished?
Wirecard, которая выпускала карточки Payoneer, обанкротилась
Deutsche Welle's website wrote on 25 June that German company Wirecard will file for bankruptcy because its accounts are missing €1.9bn. The head of the company, Markus Braun, has been detained on suspicion of financial fraud.
A post appeared on the Payoneer blog on 23 June saying "don't worry, your money is safe and sound". The post was updated on 25 June as well. There they write that your money is stored in safeguarded accounts and you have nothing to worry about.
The blog says that Payoneer cards are issued by Wirecard Card Solutions Limited, which is a subsidiary of the Wirecard group and although they share the same brand, they are a completely independent legal entity with their own board, their own regulatory and capital requirements and are subject to regulatory oversight and accounting standards in the UK.
Hello!
Our specialists are still working to ensure that all necessary changes are made and access to your funds is restored as soon as possible.These restrictions on transactions are temporary in nature. Unfortunately, we have no new information on a specific date to restore the service at this time.
We will notify you via notifications on our website and email as soon as it becomes available.
It's been 6 months and the answers are still the same. Nothing changes
It looks like they're going to be back:
I think they're going to come back:
TheXpert:
new user agreement, extra verification, most likely for almost everyone - even when everything is done and fixed it will take a bunch of time to verify verification as the queue will be a hell of a lot longer.
bet on ~6 months.
close ) wrote 12 february, plus it will take a couple of months to repair