ePayments - everything? - page 36

New comment
 

It goes in, but it's useless.


 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

People, confirm that this was not the case before, now when logging in it always asks for confirmation - that it is not a robot

Writing in telegram groups

Yes, there wasn't this screen before. It does now.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Yes, there wasn't that screen before. There is now.

No change in the mobile app

[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Zhdan:

No change in the mobile app

Yes, it's on the website

 
New authorisation procedure. Eeeeen in a month.
Moving on,
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
New authorisation procedure. Eeeeen in a month.
We are moving on,

If everything recovers, it will be very good. The map is very good. It will (probably) be possible to keep the evergreen without exchanging it for the national currency. It is safer that way.

[Deleted]  
Vladislav Andruschenko:
New authorisation procedure. Eeeeen in a month.
Moving on,

They've also ddos-ed the site, but that's a guess at this point.

[Deleted]  
I don't know how to respond to such a "serious step forward"
[Deleted]  
Volha Loyeva:
I don't know how to respond to such a "major step forward"

They also wrote that they added Screen Scraping Plus functionality

[Deleted]  
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

They also wrote that they added Screen Scraping Plus functionality

They didn't write about it for nothing


https://blog.epayments.com/strong-customer-authentication/

Strong Customer Authentication
Strong Customer Authentication
  • 2020.03.13
  • blog.epayments.com
ePayments is making some changes to how you access and use your account as the result of new regulatory requirements. The new rules, called Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), are intended to enhance the security of payments and limit fraud. We're making the changes over time and you'll see them soon. What will be changed? As per the new...
1...293031323334353637383940414243...46
New comment