Rafil Nurmukhametov:

Hi@Nikolai Semko, could you please tell me if it is possible to make a transparent object over text in one layer of canvas, see the picture? The second transparent circle is the second layer, this object is not a problem for me to make transparent.

One more question, how to insert an image into canvas layer or should I place it as an additional layer? I know it's a resource, but I can't get it to work, can you show me a code sample?

If transparency (COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) is used, transparency of two layers tr1 and tr2 should be mixed by formula

double tr=tr1+tr2-tr1*tr2; // где tr, tr1, tr1 меняются от нуля (абсолютная прозрачность) до 1(абсолютная непрозрачность)

Example of a script with random circles of random colour and random transparency:


#include <Canvas\iCanvas.mqh> //https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22164
#define  Num 100
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
// инициализация случайных окружностей
   uint X[Num],Y[Num],sr[Num],clr[Num],Rmin[Num],Rmax[Num];
   double sx[Num],sy[Num];
   for(int i=0; i<Num; i++)
     {
      X[i]=rand()%3141;
      Y[i]=rand()%3141;
      sr[i]=rand()%3141;
      sx[i]=0.3+0.7*(double)rand()/32767.0;
      sy[i]=0.3+0.7*(double)rand()/32767.0;
      clr[i]=ARGB(rand()%256,rand()%256,rand()%256,rand()%256);
      int r2=5+rand()%100;
      int r1=5+rand()%100;
      Rmin[i]=(int)fmin(r1,r2);
      Rmax[i]=(int)fmax(r1,r2);
     }
// формирование изображения из Num (= 100) полупрозрачных кругов
   double j=0;
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      Canvas.Erase();
      Canvas.CurentFont("Arial",30);
      Canvas.TextPosY=100;
      Canvas.Comm("Hello World!");
      for(int i=0; i<Num; i++)
        {
         Circle(W.Width/2*(1+sin((X[i]+sx[i]*j)*M_PI/1000)),
                W.Height/2*(1+sin((Y[i]+sy[i]*j)*M_PI/1000)),
                Rmin[i]+double(Rmax[i]-Rmin[i])/2*(1.0+cos((j+sr[i])*M_PI/1000)),clr[i]);
        }
      Canvas.Update();
      j+=0.3;
      Sleep(30);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Circle(double x,double y,double r,uint clr) 
  {
   double R2=r*r;
   for(int X=Round(x-r); X <=Round(x+r);X++)
      for(int Y=Round(y-r); Y<=Round(y+r);Y++)
         if(((x-X)*(x-X)+(y-Y)*(y-Y))<=R2) Canvas.PixelSet(X,Y,MixColor(clr,Canvas.PixelGet(X,Y)));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

uint MixColor(uint clr,uint clrback)// смешиваем цвет и прозрачность clr c цветом и прозрачностью фона clrback
  {
   argb C,Bg;
   if(clrback==0) return clr;
   C.clr=clr;
   if(C.c[3]==255) return clr;
   Bg.clr=clrback;
   double tr=C.c[3]/255.0;
   double trb=Bg.c[3]/255.0;

   C.c[2]=uchar(Bg.c[2]+tr*(C.c[2]-Bg.c[2]));
   C.c[1]=uchar(Bg.c[1]+tr*(C.c[1]-Bg.c[1]));
   C.c[0]=uchar(Bg.c[0]+tr*(C.c[0]-Bg.c[0]));

   C.c[3]=uchar((trb+tr-trb*tr)*255.0+0.49999);
   return C.clr;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
You can see how to work with pictures here .
After all, an image is the same as an array of points.
This example shows how to convert resources of two bmp files into uint arrays BMP1[], BMP2[] and further work with these arrays in one canvas.

 
Thank you so much Nikolai, finally got it sorted out
 
You're welcome.

 

First experiments with the dynamic timeframe.

EURUSD all history in dynamics:

.

Fractality is evident.
 
Saw your post in English.
Please post more in English, incl. CodaBase (your stuff is very popular there).
For information.
 
Thank you. I will do my best.
However, it seemed to me that in the English-speaking part of the forum, the reaction to my posts was close to zero. The feeling all the time is that "silently to myself...".
 
Well done!
 
Great!
 
Quite visual, interesting.

Can we visualise the ticks in this way too?

