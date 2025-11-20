Canvas is cool! - page 24
Hi@Nikolai Semko, could you please tell me if it is possible to make a transparent object over text in one layer of canvas, see the picture? The second transparent circle is the second layer, this object is not a problem for me to make transparent.
One more question, how to insert an image into canvas layer or should I place it as an additional layer? I know it's a resource, but I can't get it to work, can you show me a code sample?
If transparency (COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) is used, transparency of two layers tr1 and tr2 should be mixed by formula
Example of a script with random circles of random colour and random transparency:
@Nikolai Semko
You can see how to work with pictures here .
After all, an image is the same as an array of points.
This example shows how to convert resources of two bmp files into uint arrays BMP1[], BMP2[] and further work with these arrays in one canvas.
Thank you very much Nikolai, finally got it sorted out
You're welcome.
First experiments with the dynamic timeframe.
EURUSD all history in dynamics:
.Fractality is evident.
Please post more in English, incl. CodaBase (your stuff is very popular there).
Quite visual, interesting.
Can we visualise the ticks in this way too?