Hello everyone! Happy New Year everyone!!!
I have a non-programmer question)... Created an indicator, based on the previously posted code here, that simply changes the background colour of the chart, to a replaceable, seamless image, using Canvas. How can I send the created background to the background without including the "chart on top"?
It's just that I also have an EA panel, and, with the "graph on top" on, it's a mess)
I haven't found the answer in the branch, and my knowledge is insufficient for digging the code)... You can ask in person, so as not to litter the branch.
If you are using iCanvas class, there is a SetBack function in it.
If you use CCanvas class, you can apply
If you use the iCanvas class, it has a SetBack function.
Thank you so much! Everything is beautiful now)
Happy New Year once again! Or Happy New Year! Good luck to all and get your wishes come true!)
Another useless craft, but it's beautiful ))
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27641
What is this thing - hypnosis? :)
In fact, a polar coordinate system would be quite appropriate for displaying a tick chart.
One revolution is one minute, as on a dial. And so for at least the last 10 minutes.
Maybe I will at some point...
Circle loop has been wanting to do something like this for a long time.
Interesting stuff. Where can it be used?
I don't know, to be honest. And I doubt there's any real use for it. Does anybody have any ideas...
Just implemented, because it was interesting to see how it looks and at the request of one of the forum participants.
So far I see only one thing:
Here's taking the USDRUB chart, for example, where one circle is 24 hours. At the very top 0 (24) hours, at the bottom 12 hours.
From this chart you can immediately see the picture from the last 49 trading sessions, at which time there is usually a flat, at which time there is some activity.
From a normal chart, this is quite difficult to see.
Not so, you take three circles, 24 hours each, merge them into one circle, divide by Pi you get the cycle, then you add degrees, then you make a 24-hour dial and 360 degree circle, count the initial cycle from the lowest point to the inner circle, divide the cycle by 0.618 and finally you get the time of trend change or increase in real time, and look in the table of degrees by cycles.
It's complicated for me to implement... Although the program exists, but too clever with planetary cycles I think it should look simpler...But it's a nice picture ;)
not a circle on a plane, but a cylinder in 3d :-) The course will come out in a spiral. If you successfully mark up the cylindrical coordinates, it's a pretty sensible thing