Canvas is cool! - page 43
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why would you do that, you wrote that you didn't need a schedule at all).
Thank you. It's not a brute force .bmp frame compressed with the #resource command, is it? ))) Definitely not. It's a natural adapter for playing back a gif-file on MQL-canvas, based on a ported .gif-reader, which was written in a couple of hours. I must look like an idiot from the outside)))
Yuri, thanks for the demo, but anyone can do such a thing. Easy.
Save frames in .bmp format, numbered.
Integrate frames to the script via #resource.
Loop through the frames and display them one by one on canvas in endless loop.
As a result, we get a pseudo-gif that has no relation to standard gif-format representation in MQL-programs.
Added:
I will say that I also have a "pseudo-gif", but the technology is much more complex. It has author compression and a playback mechanism. And most importantly, the "pseudo-gifs" are bound to their elements and are reproduced from a common array. The compression works better than via the #resource directive because unchanging colours are not recorded from frame to frame.
What kind of video editor can't open animated gifs? Photoshop opens them and puts frames into layers. But there is an even easier solution - online service - upload animated gifs there, in a minute you get a zipped folder with the individual frames.
Greetings.
Does anyone happen to know why you can't draw a line of 2 pixels? What kind of discrimination is this? )
Thick means 'thick' and 2 pixels is not thick at all.
Greetings.
Maybe someone knows why you cannot draw a line with 2 pixels? What kind of discrimination is this? )
Yes, and if you replace it with if(size<2), it draws, but inaccurately:
@Nikolai Semko, is there a problem with smoothing?
@Nikolai Semko, is there a problem with anti-aliasing here?
these functions are terribly badly written. There's a hell of a lot of catching up to do. No normal anti-aliasing, no normal handling of colour mixing and transparency. You should just crumple them up and throw them in the bin, and write new ones.
I've written about it here before.
In any case, you should definitely replace the regular PixelTransform function with this one:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page2553#comment_13054823I started to write my double version (where all int input parameters are double), but didn't finish it and put it on the shelf. Not a very simple task despite its apparent simplicity. Well, it's not a problem to write it accurately, the problem is to write a very high quality, so that the algorithm would be fast. My main problem is Perfectionism.