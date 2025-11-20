Canvas is cool! - page 41
I didn't blow anything up. Look at Zorro's ported reader and tell me this code is nothing. Can you say that? Now make a copy of it yourself. You don't think so? That's right...
Taking from others and shouting "it's easy! It's easy! You're making a big deal out of it!" This is unprofessional and stupid.
Retag Konow, 2019.09.18 21:43
Nicholas, a spherical gif in canvas is a very weak solution, even if it reads and creates one at a time. Gifs are used in applications, and applications are made up of windows and elements. Where is it all? I have it. Yuri has it too. You don't have it yet. So his solution won't do you much good. But, go for it.
I told you that processing frames to create gif instructions will be a "pain" wherever you execute it. So, if I lose in speed of creating gif to Yuri, but I gain in compression, because I control frame colours during processing. Maybe it's not very significant, but still. Besides, if the gif integration code is so small (there's probably no Zorro reader there either), it' s not hard to figure itout on your own .
This solution is likely to be unstable due to its simplicity. That is, it is a half-finished solution. It is not hard to come up with. But a full-fledged solution is still a long way off. I am still convinced of that.
A completely unprofessional thinker will look at Zorro's reader and say, "It's nothing, it's simple! Then he understands NOTHING about the subject.
that's not the point
it is not tactful to measure originality and professionalism in programming
an author almost never writes for himself
it is the customer who gives the grade
Tell me, have you had any orders on this subject?
I don't think so, as people here trade on the market and don't look at pictures.
...
Don't take me to another subject. I have had orders and I have fulfilled them in good faith.
It's about pictures
It's up to the customer to judge how you've done them, there's no need for me to say anything.
This solution is likely to be unstable due to its simplicity. That is, it is a half-finished solution. It is not hard to come up with. But a full-fledged solution is still a long way off. I am still convinced of that.
A completely unprofessional thinker will look at Zorro's reader and say, "It's nothing, it's simple! Then he understands NOTHING about the subject.
Pete, come on... download bandicam from torrent. It's not a gif.)
Nikolai, I tell you in advance, if you use Zorro's reader, you will fail. Even if the reader works. You won't be able to master the playback mechanism.
If you use Yuri's solution as it is, it might work. I'm assuming in advance that Yury's solution works. I haven't checked it thoroughly yet. Take Yuri's solution and be done with it.
I had to ask a question here again today which again was not answered
I personally would not work with such programmers
Nothing but self-praise
good luck!
I understand everything.
What about continuing this conversation?
Yes, of course it is possible. It's even asking for it, and what's more, it's asking for other uses, like tics. I will do it sometime.
Again, it's only a question of time, which I don't have.
The main task is to createa very correctindex array, so that it's fast and doesn't consume much memory.
In the meantime, you can play with this very rough sketch
The number of bars is better made unlimited