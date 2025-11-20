Canvas is cool! - page 39
GIF and PNG readers were already here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/92113#comment_2672596
Judging by its functionality, it is an "unpacker" of the format. Designed to read data from a .gif file. To complete the porting, you need to add playback functionality to MQL using Ccanvas class.
Especially for Peter :) didn't get lazy!
Thanks. It's not a brute-force overrun of .bmp frames compressed with the #resource command, is it? ))) Definitely not. It's a natural, rewritten in a couple of hours gif-file playback adapter on MQL-canvas, based on the ported .gif-reader. I must look like an idiot from the outside)))
Yuri, thanks for the demo, but anyone can do such a thing. Easy.
Save frames in .bmp format, numbered.
Integrate frames to the script via #resource.
Loop through the frames and display them one by one on canvas in endless loop.
As a result, we get a pseudo-gif that has no relation to standard gif-format representation in MQL-programs.
Added:
I will say that I also have a "pseudo-gif", but the technology is much more complex. It has author compression and a playback mechanism. And most importantly, the "pseudo-gifs" are bound to their elements and are reproduced from a common array. Compression is better than via the #resource directive, because unchanging colours are not written from frame to frame.
You must be measuring people by your own standards.
There's a gif in the resources in the script, which I copied from Nikolai's post.
Maybe try another script, where the gif file is specified in the script parameters, the file should be in the Files folder.
GIF and PNG readers were already here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/92113#comment_2672596
Yay, Thanks!
Time saved is time earned.
It's a fiasco, bro!