There is a limitation. Up to 512 indicator buffers can be made >>>https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/indicators
An ultra-fast indicator of hundreds of moving averages, implemented on Canvas.
100 MA lines (period step 10) - time of calculation and displaying on the screen - 4-7 milliseconds
1000 MA lines (period step 1) - time for calculation and display - 20-30 milliseconds.
I haven't tested the code too much. There may be bugs. Implemented only for one pixel thick bar (it is forced to this scale). Also screen refresh rate is not optimized. All lines are calculated and completely output at every tick.
As understood the average is simple? Now would do the same for exponential.
To illustrate the speed...
Changing two parameters via the mouse pointer
X - maximum MA period changes
Y - step of MA period change
Pretty, but the compiler blows up
It's beautiful, but the compiler is fighting
The library needs to be installed, of course. There is a link to this library in the code.
Thank you! It's all working!
How do I make the indicator red raw/shift when the chart is redrawn/shifted?
Thank you! It's all working!
That's how redrawing works.
Mine only works when the mouse is moving.
Yes, there was a little bug. Fixed it.
Thanks for that.