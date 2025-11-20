Canvas is cool! - page 100
and no external DLL, just the cairographics.org API.
draws :-) WORKS !!!
and the final test is of course SVG :-)
Well, I don't know). I have been approached many times by people asking how to use my panels in the tester. This question is relevant for many people. And if I had not left MT4, I could easily help them. As for MT5, I assume that such a scheme will not work. But I have not checked it.
Great!
You're welcome ;-)
If anyone wants to replicate (first tests, not sure if they are easily reproducible):
I have msys2 https://www.msys2.org/ installed and the dlls were taken from it, from its packages.
so that the libraries can be found by the system, the paths are added to %PATH%.
Deployment without msys2, as a standalone-autonomous EA/indicator application, is a separate song and pain :-) Where, how and what DLLs to put to make MT find everything correctly and in any case - you can write a novel.
funny. I used this SVG too when I was dabbling in writing SVG libraries in JS a few years ago
https://nikolaisemko.github.io/DWLibDemo/
this is a classic test vector image...originally postscript as far as I know.
I looked at the panels in the market, it is 99% variants of buy-sell + SL+TP. I want to insert my DSP methods from scalper.
I know how to write DLLs since kindergarten, I don't understand how they can help. I put the question differently: how to make a GUI with buttons and input fields without using ChartEvent, so that it works in the tester?I'm going to make a panel for Market, so need a standard tester. Or will have to make a demo to test the panel on a demo account.
I made a dial with buttons for entering values in the tester.We write values into a string and send it to fields and variables.But how to make it read coordinates is already a problem.I hate standard graphical objects I am a supporter of kanvas and coordinate maths but for the tester we will have to use the first one
Canvas works for the tester as well. I have written about it many times. Just the frequency of its output should be controlled by real time. Only in the tester, events do not work in Expert Advisors, so control in control panels is impossible. But it is possible with a bit of luck in indicators