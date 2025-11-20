Canvas is cool! - page 96
I guess if R>G && R>B, it's a red hue.
I need to select from all RGB colours, for example, all colours with red tint. In other words, all colours that are related to red. I know that there are 16.7 million colours. Is there any simple approach to such a task? Thank you.
If by simple, then if R=255 and G<B, the colours will be with red tint.
And if it is complicated, then you can train neuronka on examples demonstrating the desired colour range, and then use the model as a detector of the desired hue)).
for curiosity's sake, I looked up how to do it ...
it's elementary :-)
using a formula to determine that the colour is close to the chosen red and voila :-))
(wikipedia https://ru.wikipedia .org/wiki/Формула_цветового_отличия )
Simply put, if R=255 and G<B, the colours will have a red tint.
You can even check this way with wider coverage:
G < B < R: red tones
B < R == G: yellow
...and so on, not only for the basic three colours, but also for their combinations.
Just ask GPT4o or another new neuron to write a piece of code to determine the shade of red in Python or C++, you'll figure it out from there
I won't paste it here, but the AI did it.
Canvas is cool - but just theoretically!
Why? None of the shown examples are realistic, since you have to check the chart frequently by yourself in the code, actually every tick, since the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE isn´t fired when the chart changes in many cases. On such case is, when new candles are growing at the very bottom of the chart downwards or at the very top upwards. In that moment and in case you are using CCanvas within the chart area, it all becomes invalid, not one price matches anymore.
And to keep it accurate, you need to use ChartGetInteger or ChartGetDouble for max- or min-price and even other chart-metrics data, every tick. BUT: One single call of that function needs up to thousands of milliseconds. And naturally a bunch of calls take seconds and simply freezes everything.
I don't understand why this thing is still not fixed. Neither the missing events, nor the timing issue. And why, for such fundamentally important stuff like the chart metrics, which you simply need for visual accuracy, why isn´t there a struct with all the metrics data at once at least, when its a fact, that there is timing problem with every single call?
Check this - six years ago, no one cares.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/326220
