Canvas is cool! - page 104
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Sorry for the off-topic, but it's about graphics.
The practicality of this is not yet clear, but it appears to be the first such visualisation of the file system.
I'm trying to understand if this kind of file system visualisation will be in demand. It is clear that this is a very raw prototype, but the idea is clear.
I'm trying to understand if this kind of file system visualisation will be in demand. It is clear that this is a very raw prototype, but the idea is clear.
The visualisation is interesting, but it's not clear how to use this in everyday life - what needs it covers.
file system visualisation
inspired and recalled:
Not that visualisation, but a very unexpected file manager and Zoomable UI https://sourceforge.net/projects/eaglemode/
because they all look like twin-brothers.
ps/ for practical use it certainly lacks a lot of functions and plugins, but it's worth to see what UI can be like.
I was just thinking and remembering:
Not that visualisation, but a very unexpected file manager and Zoomable UI https://sourceforge.net/projects/eaglemode/
and all of them look like twin brothers.
ps/ for practical use it certainly lacks a lot of functions and plugins, but it's worth to see what UI can be like.
Thanks Maxim for sharing.
inspired and recalled:
Not that visualisation, but a very unexpected file manager and Zoomable UI https://sourceforge.net/projects/eaglemode/
because they all look like twin-brothers.
ps/ for practical use it certainly lacks a lot of functions and plugins, but it's worth to see what UI can be like.
I guess I need to finish it and put it on github for the people.
I wrote that it's written in Rust. I'm switching from C++ to Rust because of similar performance, greater security and cross-platform compatibility
Imho, while Rust has potential problems with stability of library development. I've slightly tested it for networking and on the contrary I'm looking towards C++.