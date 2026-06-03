Canvas is cool! - page 104

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Nikolai Semko #:
Sorry for the off-topic, but it's about graphics.
I guess I need to finish it and put it on github for the people.
 
Nikolai Semko #:


The practicality of this is not yet clear, but it appears to be the first such visualisation of the file system.

I'm trying to understand if this kind of file system visualisation will be in demand. It is clear that this is a very raw prototype, but the idea is clear.


 
Nikolai Semko #:

I'm trying to understand if this kind of file system visualisation will be in demand. It is clear that this is a very raw prototype, but the idea is clear.


The visualisation is interesting, but it is not clear how to use it in everyday life - what needs it covers.
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:
The visualisation is interesting, but it's not clear how to use this in everyday life - what needs it covers.
How is it not clear? Imho, it covers 3D needs. If you don't have them yet, then we're coming to you ))
 
Nikolai Semko #:
file system visualisation

inspired and recalled:

Not that visualisation, but a very unexpected file manager and Zoomable UI https://sourceforge.net/projects/eaglemode/

because they all look like twin-brothers.

ps/ for practical use it certainly lacks a lot of functions and plugins, but it's worth to see what UI can be like.

Eagle Mode
Eagle Mode
  • votes: 15
  • 2023.10.11
  • vektoralian
  • sourceforge.net
As a KDE user, Dolphin is the best file manager I have ever used. If Eaglemode could be married to Dolphin we would be living in the future of file access.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

I was just thinking and remembering:

Not that visualisation, but a very unexpected file manager and Zoomable UI https://sourceforge.net/projects/eaglemode/

and all of them look like twin brothers.

ps/ for practical use it certainly lacks a lot of functions and plugins, but it's worth to see what UI can be like.

Wow, I've never seen anything like this before. The scale is like the third dimension. Kudos to the developers for the original idea and its very complex implementation.
Thanks Maxim for sharing.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

inspired and recalled:

Not that visualisation, but a very unexpected file manager and Zoomable UI https://sourceforge.net/projects/eaglemode/

because they all look like twin-brothers.

ps/ for practical use it certainly lacks a lot of functions and plugins, but it's worth to see what UI can be like.

I have never heard if "ZUI"s before, this is such a good find! Thanks for sharing it
 
Nikolai Semko #:
I guess I need to finish it and put it on github for the people.
Have you written this in Rust? I would really curious to see how you have done it since I've also decided to switch over to Rust cause of enormous benefits for complex projects like this one
 
Nikolai Semko #:
I wrote that it's written in Rust. I'm switching from C++ to Rust because of similar performance, greater security and cross-platform compatibility
Imho, so far Rust has potential problems with stability of library development. I have slightly tested it for working with networking and on the contrary I am looking towards C++.
 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:
Imho, while Rust has potential problems with stability of library development. I've slightly tested it for networking and on the contrary I'm looking towards C++.
I don't know. Let me disagree. Rust's new releases are stable. MO libraries are also on top of their game. Moreover, I have a bias towards the server side. There Rust feels very confident, the more and high-performance frontend is also written mainly in Rust (as WASM development environment).
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