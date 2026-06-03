Canvas is cool! - page 107
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How I hate formulaic behaviour!
More and more real working programmers are telling me that they haven't written a single line of code recently.
A pretty rough prototype for an eagle-mode-inspired file explorer. Written in Rust. Pure ZUI. It's really fun developing this
updated iCanvas_CB.mqh library(https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22164)
by numerous requests two functions of rectangles with rounded smoothed corners were added:
the functions include output with shadow and transparency.
with fill and shadows:
with fill without shadows:
without fill with shadows:
without fill and without shadows
updated iCanvas_CB.mqh library(https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22164)
by numerous requests two functions of rectangles with rounded smoothed corners were added:
the functions include output with shadow and transparency.
with fill and shadows:
with fill without shadows:
without fill with shadows:
without fill and without shadows
There was a bug in MixColor function, which caused jagged edges when smoothing.
updated iCanvas_CB.mqh library(https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22164)
by numerous requests two functions of rectangles with rounded smoothed corners were added:
the functions include output with shadow and transparency.
Updated iCanvas_CB to version 1.58
There was an error with colour mixing.
There was (torn edges).
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