Canvas is cool! - page 107

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OK, after moderator intervention, I'm shutting up on this topic.
How I hate formulaic behaviour!
 
Nikolai Semko #:
More and more real working programmers are telling me that they haven't written a single line of code recently.
A week ago Sonet and I wrote an absolutely working application on Sharp, about 4K lines. I didn't get into the code on principle and only once started to fix it - when Sonet messed up a try in constructors. And not once did I feel superfluous, it's the same high as from personal writing. Collaborating with AI is probably a legitimate development booster. The understanding of roles in this tandem, the understanding of competence boundaries will determine not only the implementation, but also the personal destiny of developers, without exaggeration.
 

A pretty rough prototype for an eagle-mode-inspired file explorer. Written in Rust. Pure ZUI. It's really fun developing this

Demo

[Deleted]  
Thanks for the example. I took one idea from it to speed up my project - table precalculation really gives a noticeable gain. I applied it in my acoustic market analysis model, it fits perfectly into the architecture!
 

updated iCanvas_CB.mqh library(https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22164)
by numerous requests two functions of rectangles with rounded smoothed corners were added:

void              RoundRect(int x1,int y1,int x2, int y2, int r=5, int gage=2, uint clr=0xFFFF00FF, double a=0.5,bool shadow=true);
void              FillRoundRect(int x1,int y1,int x2, int y2, int r=5, uint clr=0xFFFF00FF, double a=0.707,bool shadow=true, double k=1.0);

the functions include output with shadow and transparency.

with fill and shadows:



with fill without shadows:




without fill with shadows:


without fill and without shadows



Files:
iCanvas_CB.mqh  86 kb
Rectangle.mq5  5 kb
 
Nikolai Semko #:

updated iCanvas_CB.mqh library(https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22164)
by numerous requests two functions of rectangles with rounded smoothed corners were added:

the functions include output with shadow and transparency.

with fill and shadows:



with fill without shadows:




without fill with shadows:


without fill and without shadows



updated iCanvas_CB.mqh version to 1.58
There was a bug in MixColor function, which caused jagged edges when smoothing.
Files:
iCanvas_CB.mqh  86 kb
 
Nikolai Semko #:

updated iCanvas_CB.mqh library(https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22164)
by numerous requests two functions of rectangles with rounded smoothed corners were added:

the functions include output with shadow and transparency.


Updated iCanvas_CB to version 1.58
There was an error with colour mixing.
There was (torn edges).


Became


Files:
iCanvas_CB.mqh  85 kb
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