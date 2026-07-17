Possibilities of Canvas. - page 7

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MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 15): Canvas Blur Effects, Shadow Rendering, and Smooth Mouse Wheel Scrolling

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 15): Canvas Blur Effects, Shadow Rendering, and Smooth Mouse Wheel Scrolling

In our previous article (Part 14), we developed a pixel-perfect, scrollable text canvas in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that features antialiasing for smooth rendering, a rounded scrollbar with interactive controls, and customizable backgrounds for enhanced dashboard usability. In Part 15, we advance the canvas dashboard by incorporating blur effects for fog gradients, shadow rendering for depth in headers, and smooth mouse wheel scrolling for seamless text navigation.
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 15): Canvas Blur Effects, Shadow Rendering, and Smooth Mouse Wheel Scrolling
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 15): Canvas Blur Effects, Shadow Rendering, and Smooth Mouse Wheel Scrolling
  • 2026.02.02
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we enhance the MQL5 canvas dashboard with advanced visual effects, including blur gradients for fog overlays, shadow rendering for headers, and antialiased drawing for smoother lines and curves. We add smooth mouse wheel scrolling to the text panel that does not interfere with the chart zoom scale, technically an upgrade.
 

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 20): Canvas Graphing with Statistical Correlation and Regression Analysis

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 20): Canvas Graphing with Statistical Correlation and Regression Analysis

In our previous article (Part 19), we built an interactive tools palette in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for chart drawing, featuring draggable panels, resizing, theme switching, and buttons for various analysis tools. In Part 20, we create a canvas-based graphing tool for statistical correlation and linear regression between two variables, featuring draggable/resizable elements, dynamic ticks, and statistical display. This visualization supports pair trading insights through regression lines, data points, and metrics like slope and R-squared.
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 19): Building an Interactive Tools Palette for Chart Drawing
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 19): Building an Interactive Tools Palette for Chart Drawing
  • 2026.02.19
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we build an interactive tools palette in MQL5 for chart drawing, with draggable, resizable panels and theme switching. We add buttons for tools like crosshair, trendlines, lines, rectangles, Fibonacci, text, and arrows, handling mouse events for activation and instructions. This system improves trading analysis through a customizable UI, supporting real-time interactions on charts
 

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 29): Step-by-Step Butterfly Animation on Canvas

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 29): Step-by-Step Butterfly Animation on Canvas

In our previous article (Part 28), we enhanced the butterfly curve canvas program with three-layer gradient wing fills, radiating vein lines, dense scale-texture dots, and a fully detailed body (abdomen, thorax, head, compound eyes, and antennae). All elements were rendered through a supersampled pipeline for clean anti-aliased output. In this article, we introduce a four-phase animation system. It progressively draws the curve outline, fades in the wing fills, reveals surface details and the body, and then transitions into continuous flight. During flight, we add wing flapping, vertical bobbing, horizontal sway, tilt oscillation, a neon glow bloom effect, and hue-based color cycling.
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 29): Step-by-Step Butterfly Animation on Canvas
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 29): Step-by-Step Butterfly Animation on Canvas
  • 2026.04.30
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we expand our butterfly animation program with a four-stage animation pipeline: sequential curve drawing, smooth wing fill fading, detailed body rendering, and continuous flight. We implement a timer-driven state machine, four oscillators for wing flapping, vertical bobbing, horizontal sway, and tilt, as well as a neon glow around the wing outlines and a cyclical color change based on hue. You will learn how to structure these effects on the MetaTrader 5 canvas for clean and controlled playback.
 

Creating an Interactive Portfolio Analyzer Dashboard with CCanvas in MQL5

Creating an Interactive Portfolio Analyzer Dashboard with CCanvas in MQL5

This article presents the Portfolio Analyzer dashboard. It is a standalone Expert Advisor that reads account deal history, reconstructs closed positions, attributes them by magic number or normalized comment, and displays portfolio metrics without modifying any trading Expert Advisor running on the account.

The reader will obtain a complete Portfolio_Analyzer.mq5 source file that compiles into a self-contained chart overlay. The implementation focuses on Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), custom rendering with the MetaTrader 5 CCanvas library, an equity curve, strategy filters, and a Pearson correlation matrix for comparing daily strategy returns.

Creating an Interactive Portfolio Analyzer Dashboard with CCanvas in MQL5
Creating an Interactive Portfolio Analyzer Dashboard with CCanvas in MQL5
  • 2026.07.17
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents a standalone Portfolio Analyzer dashboard implemented as an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It reads account deal history, reconstructs closed positions, and attributes results by magic number or normalized comment to deliver clear per-strategy metrics. The interface provides a vector equity curve, date filters, and strategy selectors, plus a Pearson correlation matrix to reveal strategy redundancy. You can attach it to a separate chart without modifying existing trading EAs.
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