Possibilities of Canvas. - page 7
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MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 15): Canvas Blur Effects, Shadow Rendering, and Smooth Mouse Wheel Scrolling
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 20): Canvas Graphing with Statistical Correlation and Regression Analysis
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 29): Step-by-Step Butterfly Animation on Canvas
Creating an Interactive Portfolio Analyzer Dashboard with CCanvas in MQL5
This article presents the Portfolio Analyzer dashboard. It is a standalone Expert Advisor that reads account deal history, reconstructs closed positions, attributes them by magic number or normalized comment, and displays portfolio metrics without modifying any trading Expert Advisor running on the account.
The reader will obtain a complete Portfolio_Analyzer.mq5 source file that compiles into a self-contained chart overlay. The implementation focuses on Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), custom rendering with the MetaTrader 5 CCanvas library, an equity curve, strategy filters, and a Pearson correlation matrix for comparing daily strategy returns.