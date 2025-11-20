Canvas is cool! - page 101
I know, that's not what I meant. Everything works there except reading coordinates, events just need to be written by yourself. My panels are fully functional in the tester (EA type), only that you can't move them with the mouse, because I couldn't make it read coordinates by any castile, the tester just doesn't see the cursor, yes I would have found a solution, but alas the desire to do nonsense is gone.
I didn't understand
in the indicator in the tester the CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event doesn't work, but the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event works, by which you can read the mouse coordinates. In this there is a possibility of control in the tester. I.e. when you move the mouse when the left mouse button is pressed, everything works.
didn't understand
in the indicator in the tester the CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event doesn't work, but the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event works, by which you can read the mouse coordinates. In this there is a possibility of control in the tester. I.e. when you move the mouse when the left mouse button is pressed, everything works.
Nicholas hello!
I had a quick look through all this thread, but I didn't find the answer to my question!
Could you please tell me - HOW to make a normal "stroke" for text on Canvas :
(this mark is made on Canvas)
the whole point is that IF you make N copies of the text and place it "in a circle" around the main text, then with a large font size (more than 50 points ... and I have ^ 150 points) and multi-line inscription, 5-7 lines (logs on the screen),
then when you create OBJECTS - the laptop can and hang ..... I had to restart the terminal ... and on kanvas - the laptop is quiet, but the time to create such a text multiline label = 5 minutes !!!!
...optimised the code, now on kanvas it creates 7 lines of log in 101 seconds (a little longer than a minute).
this is still very long !
Are there any ways or methods to create a faster stroke for text ?!!!
(I've seen this trick before - create a Canvas 1 time, and in it change sizes / pixels / colours ...) .... I'll try it, I'll report back later, ...
... but for now I'm still interested in the opinions of experts on this issue !
Thank you!
no way...wait for Blend2D to be integrated or use its DLL now. Hint: a font is a vector path. Draw it without filling it with a thick line, then overlay a normal image with a thin stroke and fill on top
Hi!
101 sec - I don't understand why it takes so long. I think there is some symantic error in your code. 100-200 milliseconds - you can still believe it.
But on the other hand, font rendering is terribly slow, at least in MQL5. I checked it once and was shocked. It is 100 times slower than I expected. I even had an idea to write a library for fast font rendering and its smooth scaling. But I didn't find the motivation, as there are no such tasks where there is a lot of changing text.
In your case, the first thing that comes to mind is to simply find the necessary outline ttf font and importer it. I think this is the easiest solution.
for example:
https://ofont.ru/category/5
But if you need blurred edges, then probably the best way is to first put the desired text of one colour (e.g. black) in the canvas, blur it (any quality LLM can easily cope with this if you formulate a task for it, starting from the presence of a ready bitmap array bmp[w*h], in which you need to blur the image in the most efficient way and a given dispersion). And then in the same place to make a normal text of the same size, but of the opposite colour.
Well or as Max said, to wait until MQ will get software access to the possibilities of Blend2D. But this can take a terribly long time. ))
Here I tried to ask claude.ai.
And what she answered me:
https://claude.ai/share/cad08fbb-2502-47bf-b99d-c325ee968609
in case the link will not open in Russia, then here is the code that was generated, but I did not check it. Check it yourself please:
here is its corrected version through alpha channel(transparency)
