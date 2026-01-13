Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 7
Decided to try forward testing. Can you tell me, who knows, what number is displayed in the result column in the optimisation? For example, in the highlighted line?
If I select "Forward Testing Results" using the context menu, I get the following picture
What is this number 62.03 ? I did not see it in the Backtest and Forward reports.
Hi all, does someone knows why the cores/agents do only a few tasks and then get the status "finished" and wait until all other cores are done with their tasks to start another round?
The genetic algorithm needs a round to be finished (all passed done for this round) before going to the next.
So the question is why these specific passes are taking so long ? Probably something related to the parameters used for those.
Beside that I don't get why the repartition of the passes are so imbalanced among your cores ? from 2 passes to 13...
Thanks for your comment, Alain! When all cores are working then the tasks get done pretty smooth. But if only 1 or 2 are left, it takes literally hours to finish the round.
I'm also surprised that the tasks are distributed so "unfairly" among all cores.
Can you tell me how to implement a night theme in the optimiser ( tester ). White text on a dark background. I've seen it on someone else's site, but I don't know how to get to that colour scheme.
Open any chart in the terminal. If there are any objects, arrows, lines, indicators on it, remove them all. Make the colour theme you need and save the template with the name tester.
Everything will be exactly the same chart in the tester as you have saved.
Thanks for your comment, but my point is different. Over the years, the white background is already pressing on my eyes. I would like to invert the colours in this place.
Windows 10 has such a feature - contrast mode. I was excited when I heard about it. But, as it turned out, in vain. In this mode, you can set up
a kind of night theme for mt5. But it was not possible to correct colours adequately using standard methods.
Dear MetaQuotes, please make a switch to the night theme. We have made a choice of themes in the editor, and even with the adjustment of individual colours.
Make a night theme here as well. I assure you, it is topical!
Make it a night theme. I assure you, it's relevant!
In one of the threads, the developers stated that they are planning big interface transformations. I think the modern approach with design themes will be implemented, we just have to wait.
I have faced such an issue of slow optimization twice.
At one time while using an EA builder from the store . The tests would get stuck if a backtest longer than six months is performed.
Generally to get a super fast speed when carrying out genetic optimization I use the Mql5 servers, which lead to results in minutes instead of hours. (we are talking of 500 cores being used instead of only 8)
However with the EA above it still did not succeed to past the test and got stuck. My advice is to make sure the code is okay then use the MQL5 cloud network.