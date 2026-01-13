Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 3
The test time has almost dou bled.
The slowdown (4 months) was not reproducible.
Where did the tick streams from the other characters come from in this test?
No playback of the slowdown (4 months).This, however, does indeed exist. It looks like a bug.
Try taking a longer period for the test. Although, if the 'trickle down' of character streams from previous tests is reproduced, then the reason for the slowdown is clear.
Three characters
Recall "One symbol"
Write to the SD.
...Write to the SD.
MetaTrader 5 Platform: "leaking" tick streams from other symbols
Opened, Started: 2018.01.29 12:04, #1943675
Please double-check
Slava:
We will see what can be done.
You are describing too exotic cases.
In any case, if the environment has not been changed, and only the input parameters of the EA are changed, all caches - history and ticks - will remain intact and at the ready.
You could put the selection of characters to be tested in the tester settings. Then it would "see" that the environment has changed. Consider this option as part of tester development.
P.S. I informed Service Desk about periodic disappearance of the latest forum messages:
MQL5.community website: forum posts disappearing
Opened, Started: 2018.01.29 14:42, #1943767
Let's compare the results of the same expert that was presented in the first post of the thread with the new scheme thatfxsaber suggested in post #18
Results in the old version:
Results in the new version:
The number of deals shows that there are no violations affecting the trading logic in the new scheme. The duration of the tests has decreased significantly.