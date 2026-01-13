Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 9
Hi all. I've seen this question on the forum, but I haven't found a sensible answer.....
How to optimise more than 16 parameters in the tester? Already tried everything... I optimise quite quickly with 16 parameters (30 min-2 hours), so I can allow to optimise more parameters.... But MT5 won't let me. How to outsmart it?
Thanks in advance for the answer...
hummm
what is the problem?!
i cheked mt5 and it lets me optimize for more that 16 parameter.
what is error you deliver when you try?
Hi all, does someone knows why the cores/agents do only a few tasks and then get the status "finished" and wait until all other cores are done with their tasks to start another round?
It can take hours till the last core has finished its tasks so that the next round can start. In the meantime, all the other cores are doing nothing ...
it needs to have first pass ALL results to decide which branch of genetic tree is better to continue. (I tried to simplify it).
when it finds a good results in some part of current pass it will dig until find enough evidences for next pass distribution decision making. so some of them are imbalance. :)
good luck
You have genetics switched on and you want a complete overkill?
Afternoon.
It just doesn't take more than 16 parameters... Silently... And optimises them. And you can't turn them on. Although they are selected for optimisation...
Your genetics are turning on and you want a complete overkill?
It doesn't matter whether it's genetics or full brute force. In both cases, the tester does not allow to optimise more than 16 parameters. Although, I repeat, they are ticked and start-step-stop is set correctly
just tried a complete overkill with no genetics.... same thing.
Although all the parameters are highlighted.
Here's a how-to posted by fxsaber:
Multiple MT5 testers in parallel on the same machine. - Statistics - 21 March 2022 - Traders' Blogs