Help to fine tune an advisor, an indicator - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Help to add an alert in a pop-up window to indicators
Signal to the indicator on a new bar
Good afternoon to all and happy holidays.
Please help me to improve the indicator that builds the zones on the chart.
In the current indicator the zones are set for all days of the week.
I need to be able to set zones for eachday of the week(Monday-Friday) separately.
Help add function to the indicator:
Hello guys help me with the indicators
Can anyone help me with the hill indicator.
I have an indicator, but there is a notification in MT4 d not good
example only signal down , signal up came
i mean i want a notification like EURUSD signal up GDPUSD signal down etc on all currency pairs
Can someone edit this type of notification . plz ,
I want to change the notifications for the first and the second one for the grail indicator.
The signal came out before I looked at it had already gone because the signal goes to the current candle
Good afternoon, there is an indicator (I have already written about it in another section), I would like to tweak it a bit, so that starting 1-minute time frame (TF) and up to the 4-hour chart with a weak movement showed yellow, and when there is no movement, or white, or do not show anything. And since the daily chart, if the open price is above the close price - green, on the contrary - red, and if the open price is equal to the close price - blue. Images, the indicator and patterns are attached.
And normally, to see the strength of each currency individually it should be done as a percentage, for example:
82% 17% 23% 82% 44% 95%
USD = CHF - GBP - EUR - JPY - CAD
This example shows that USD is stronger than CHF, GBP, JPY is weaker than CAD and in a flat state with EUR
Judging by the Friday charts, USD is stronger than CHF, EUR and flat with GBP, I cannot say anything about JPY and CAD, I do not follow them ,
I don't follow them because they don't play the main role in the market.
Good evening . Can you please tell me where I can find some open source Fibonacci expansion EA. I would be very grateful if someone could post it here if there is any.
Search to help
Fourth Fifth Sixth Advisors