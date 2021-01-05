Help to fine tune an advisor, an indicator - page 2
Unfortunately, that's not it.
OK, I'll do the required one later.
I am interested in the first one. WhichAlexSTAL_ZigZagProf.mq4
Unfortunately, I don't have much free time, so I hope this request is still relevant.
MQL4\Include\AlexSTAL_OutsideBar.mqhhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10073
Wow!!!!! You are a miracle!!! It's just lovely!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!
---------------------------------------------
Could you please tell me if I can adjust the indentation parameters of the figures from the extremes by myself? Because I have a picture like this:
Of course you can, for the "bottom" it's correct, for the "top" it's not.
Maybe you can tell me what needs to be changed in the code, or edited to make it correct?
There's a condition in the code for rendering the bottom, compare the difference in rendering the top, there's a variable that sets the indentation or delete it or adjust it.
It reminds me of a phrase from a joke:
- Don't be clever, just point!
:)))
Finger in the sky? I showed you where the problem is. How can I show you how to fix the code without seeing the code on a screenshot?
:))) The code is in #12 post, or haven't you seen it?
Please advise, can I adjust indentation parameters of digits from extrema by myself?
At the end of the code there is a function for auto-correction of the indentation for each timeframe separately, you can adjust it for yourself, the values are in pips.
======================================================================================
======================================================================================
Or download it again, it is already corrected for: