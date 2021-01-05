Help to fine tune an advisor, an indicator - page 12
Fourth Fifth Sixth Advisors
I've already looked there.There's no Fibonacci extension advisor there.
Fibo expansion has to be tied to something. And the binding there is either a zigzag, a bollinger or a doncian, and Fibo levels are built from those levels. How else? When you draw it on the chart using your hands, you do it following the levels.
I don't need to explain anything. I just need an open source Fibo expansion EA. If you can help, I would be very grateful.
No indicator?
Thank you, of course Why would I need an indicator if it's built into the Metatrader? And as far as I know, you can find an open-source indicator on the web.
No good?
unfortunately
NO DECOMPILING ALLOWED!!!