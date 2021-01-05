Help to fine tune an advisor, an indicator - page 7

Wallstep:

Can you tell me who can handle ex4 ?

No one can help you, only the author can fix in the source, or find the source in mql4 format

 
FXwin:

No one can help you, only the author can fix the source, or find the source in mql4 format

Thank you very much! That cleared up! We will look for )))
 

Hello!

I'm trying to get the histogram bars smoother by averaging the fast and slow RSI readings with simple muwings in this Delta RSI indicator.

So far nothing works for me.

I use an indicator that sends alerts when the histogram changes colour.

Can I use indicator to calculate RSI instead of price?


extern int FastEMA = 12; calculated by Fast RSI Period simple (SMA) MOVING AVERAGE

extern int SlowEMA=26; set Slow RSI Period simple (SMA) MOVING AVERAGE


Please help.

MACD_sig.mq4  15 kb
 
Hello, I use the indicator "Charts symbol changer and synchronizer". It is very convenient to change instruments on one chart. However, the graphical elements built on one instrument are also displayed on the others, which is very disturbing. Is it possible to link the graphical elements to the name of a currency pair so that they are not displayed on the others?
 

Good afternoon!

Don't pass by)

Could someone please help me in the following task: add an alert to the indicator to trigger when the signal appears on the screen, I will thousandths of a thank you!

I really tried to do it myself, but it doesn't work.

 
ds.nl:
Is it possible to link the graphical elements to the name of currency pair so that they are not displayed on the others?

You have given me the ex5 format. To edit the code you need mql5 format.
I do not work with MT5, i have no experience.

Antokha1888:

Add an alert to the indicator, so that the alert is triggered when the signal appears on the screen
I really tried to do it myself but it does not work.

OK, an alert has been added.

Bheurekso_patternV2.mq4  37 kb
 
Good afternoon,Please help me with the indicator - I need it to show the average of the current week as it shows the average of the current day - with the history of changes visible on the chart during the day.1
 
Namdas:
It needs to show the current week's average the way it shows the current day's average - with the history of changes visible on the graph during the day.

Ok, done.


 
FXwin:

OK, it's done.


Thank you, but for some reason the week level (as on your screenshot) does not show in Alpari terminal, only the day...
 
Namdas:
For some reason the week level (as on your screenshot) does not show in Alpari terminal, only the day...

Because the weekly level is drawn in real time
Here is the version with history drawing:

