Help to fine tune an advisor, an indicator - page 4
Yes ))
Write your story of the problem in your personal email and we'll get to the bottom of it.)
tweak indicator supportresistance , the fact that the indicator has a time frame on which the zone will be built, the standard settings, if it is 0, it will draw all time-frames zones, or you can put only one time-frame (from 1min to meat).Very please make that was possible in the parameters of the time frame, you could specify three different time-frames (eg a week, a day and 4 hour), and when you open the terminal indicator (eg I open a currency pair at 5 min time-frame, and indicated those zones that we have put in an indicator timeframe. And if you can, then adjust the zone, that is, after the application of the indicator zones are displayed, but after a nn-o time, zones stand in place (that is, not moving to the right of the price) can you adjust the zone to move automatically, say, 5 candles forward along with the price?
2.In the tester, levels follow the price
1.on the 3-TF I'll look at it later
2.In the tester, the levels follow the price
Got it, thanks!!!
Everyone is looking, it's just there's a lot of text and it's not clear what is required to help in the end.
I also don't understand if I should correct something in the indicator or make a new one.
If something needs to be corrected or supplemented, then we turn to freelance service, if a new product needs to be created.
I recommend that you shorten the description text to the right action (what is required) and then the answers and helpers will appear.
Listened to experienced people. Reworked everything.
Please see what's wrong. I do not understand why it does not draw anything at all.
Everything is in one file. All explanations and formulas are in the comments.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/224805#comment_6372281
Guys, can someone share a menu like this for mt4 or mt5?
Hello FXwin. I have written a simple MACD based EA. I can't seem to solve the problem of closing an order. The problem is this: For example, the EA opens a buy order, then the condition on sell is fulfilled, here is where the EA should close the buy order, but it does not close the buy order. Instead of closing a buy order, the Expert Advisor closes a sell order and continues to close a sell order. I.e. I need it so that the buy condition is fulfilled he keeps buying, then the sell condition comes he closes the buy order, etc.
In the close function (OrderClose(....) ), instead of the ticket variable, put OrderTicket()
Thank you
How do I identify pinbars on different TFs?
On OHLC prices.
Use iClose[i] instead of Close[i], you can specify from which timeframe you want data