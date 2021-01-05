Help to fine tune an advisor, an indicator - page 9

Hello ... sorry for not Russian accent and misspelling ! Dear Experts, please help me to modify the indicator into MTF . i need it to show on any timeframes with m5- m15- m30- h1- h4- d1- w1- mn . for example = unlimited levels ! levels with 15 etc. If it is not too complicated then we can add the beginning of a time trend. For example if a month level does not stop a month, but if you want it to be mixed in the settings (for any time).
I'm looking forward to it. Thank you so much in advance.
Files:
FiboPivot_V2.mq4  7 kb
l6i368.jpg  68 kb
 

Good afternoon, Timurians!

still helping?

 
We can help if we can tweak it or give you a hint.
If something is complicated or global, we need to set aside time for it, and time is very, very short))

 
If it's not too much trouble, I wrote in this thread, please see https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/274900

Hello, there are three indicators in the Time folder: 2 time indicators (one of which is accurate, shows time to the end of the price but freezes, and the second does not freeze but not accurate, late) and one price indicator, I ask them to make one indicator that moves near the candle, showing time and price. The price can be adjusted (to automatically add or subtract a given number (positive or negative) or the default remains 0. To have the same settings as #4PL Candle Time (colour, font size, and it can be adjusted, but to display the time of a high timeframe 1m, 2m, 5 min, etc., also adjustable, but at least for example: on a second chart time price it would show how long left to the close of a minute candle
 
777TAK333:
I would like to make an indicator that moves near the candle, showing time and price. The price can be adjusted (to automatically add or subtract a given number (positive or negative) or remain 0 by default. to show the time of a senior timeframe 1m, 2m, 5 min, etc. to be also set

I made a new one, I don't feel like messing around with other people's codes today.
Time is ticking backwards with no delays, the remainder before the candle closes of the set TF (=0 current TF)


Files:
PriceTime.mq4  7 kb
 
777TAK333:
please make one indicator that moves near a candle, showing time and price

Did the indicator fit?
Something silent took it, deleted mine and no hello or goodbye))

 
Hello, please add a function to the indicator:

1.How much (today) in % the price has passed from the total atr value (over the last 5 days).

2.hide closefunction after and spread

Screenshot - example attached



Files:
ATR_D5.mq4  9 kb
 

Good day ! If you have the time and desire, please look at this system *** and based on it, write an EA, you can download it here *** original branch of the creator, but in English, there is another version, but it does not work with me for some reason maybe it is an EA, but it does not even run as an EA. I would like to test it to know % of profitable and losing trades and maybe add some kind of filter and increase its profitability. It would also be nice to add the same but before the opening of the New York session, although this can be done in a separate window but with different time settings. As the system, it works, I want to see real numbers on how good it is and what can be added.

London Breakout


***

