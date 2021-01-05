Help to fine tune an advisor, an indicator

Everyone who is not good at coding has probably faced the problem of missing one or two functions to get a grail in their trading system)


 

Hello, can you remove the overshoot in the indicator? I would be very grateful!

Files:
ZZ_Window.mq4  8 kb
The topic is public, so discussions and revisions should be public and open to all comers.

 


remove the overshoot in the indicator

Fixed 2 warnings in the code
corrected the arrows


Files:
ZZ_Window_v1.0.mq4  15 kb
 

FXwin (Artem), Thank you very much for your help! The man is very adequate + works fast, I will ask you for help again!

 

Artyom, thank you for your prompt and quality help!

 


Everyone who isn't too good at coding has probably faced the problem of missing one or two functions to get a grail in their trading system))
Hello!

Can you add a segment length count to this Zig-Zag indicator (in real time), i.e. every change in length should be reflected immediately.

The indicator itself is here.

Here's an example:


 


add a calculation of the length of its segments

The indicator itself is here.


There are two indicators, which one are you interested in?

 


There are two indicators, which one are you interested in?


I am interested in the first one. Which one isAlexSTAL_ZigZagProf.mq4

 


Interested in the first one.

This one will be better
Files:
ZigZagPips.mq4  14 kb
 

This one will be better.

I am very grateful to you, but unfortunately this is not it. Please forgive me for my concern. This indicator does not go in unison with the one I am referring to. In fact they get different zigzag readings. I have never been able to find a complete identity.


