FXwin:

As the weekly level is drawn in real time
Here is the version with history drawing:

I have not seen how the week is drawn in the Strategy Tester - it doesn't draw weeks and even days correctly with some breaks in the line on the history.
Namdas:
I ran it through the history tester and it does not render weeks and even days correctly, with some breaks in the history line.

So far, not much time, I'll look more specifically later.

 
FXwin:

So far, not much time, I'll look more specifically later.

Thank you, I'll wait.

 
FXwin:

Everyone who is not strong in code has probably faced the problem of missing one or two functions to get a grail in their trading system))
Let's fix it, let's fix it, let's fix it!

Hello! Help me develop my Expert Advisor or suggest someone who can help.
 
RomchikAutoProfit:
Good afternoon! Help me to complete an EA, or suggest someone who can help.

RomchikAutoProfit:
Help to complete the EA.

Please, state your question and what you want to work with, we will help in any way we can.

 
Good day!!! Please modify AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf.mq4 indicator so that it would show support and resistance lines like 5_123PatternsV6.mq4 indicator. 5_123PatternsV6.mq4 indicator (as I understand it uses standard zigzag of mt4) skips bends very often on small TF.
 
aston777:
Please finalize AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf.mq4 indicator

My corrected version or the one attached ?

Different versions, which one do I need to finalize?

 
FXwin:

My corrected version or the one attached ?

The versions are different, which one needs to be finalised?

Please finalise the version I have attached.
 

Good day!

This is the MACD offensive, the red dot appears if the MACD reverses downwards on the close of the previous one,

green - if the MACD is reversing upwards on the previous close. In the buffer positions ARROW =EMPTY_VALUE.
ARROW" must be numbered in order to be called as follows

if a red dot appears, the previous numbering of both ARROW buffers will be cleared and the last
to the last red dot 0, to the last one 1, etc. as in the picture RED. When called, it should look like this

for(j=0; j<(Bars-1);j++)
iCustom(NULL,0, "j_Macd",0,j) was the last red point
iCustom(NULL,0, "j_Macd",0,j+1) was the last green point
iCustom(NULL,0, "j_Macd",0,j+2) was the penultimate red dot etc.

if a green dot appears - the previous numbering of both buffers is cleared and the last
point to 0, the previous one to 1, etc. as in the GREEN picture. When called, it should look like this

for(j=0; j<(Bars-1);j++)
iCustom(NULL,0, "j_Macd",0,j) was the last green point
iCustom(NULL,0, "j_Macd",0,j+1) was the last red dot
iCustom(NULL,0, "j_Macd",0,j+2) was the penultimate green dot etc.

Is this possible? And if so, how?
