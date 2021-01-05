Help to fine tune an advisor, an indicator - page 8
As the weekly level is drawn in real time
Here is the version with history drawing:
I ran it through the history tester and it does not render weeks and even days correctly, with some breaks in the history line.
So far, not much time, I'll look more specifically later.
Thank you, I'll wait.
Everyone who is not strong in code has probably faced the problem of missing one or two functions to get a grail in their trading system))
Let's fix it, let's fix it, let's fix it!
Good afternoon! Help me to complete an EA, or suggest someone who can help.
This is where they do it all!
Help to complete the EA.
Please, state your question and what you want to work with, we will help in any way we can.
Please finalize AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf.mq4 indicator
My corrected version or the one attached ?
Different versions, which one do I need to finalize?
Good day!
This is the MACD offensive, the red dot appears if the MACD reverses downwards on the close of the previous one,