Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 8
the easiest option for a profitable system is to buy at the right place and close on time.
For example, you set the robot where to buy and set a profit that applies to all pairs, for example, I want to earn 5,000 roubles.
The system is also a simple variant of a profitable system, for example, you set the robot where to buy and set a profit that applies to all pairs, for example, I want to earn 5,000 rubles.
What difference does it make - forex or stocks, metals. Either instrument can pull back very unexpectedly.
You have to trade like this, for example:
60% to the average assets for a year and a half ???
Actually for funds / futures market this is a normal return, of course you can't see the drawdown, but in general it's 30-40% p.a., which is usually the case.
Of course the amount of investment is paltry (in a factory they live better😉 ) but now it is not so important, the point is that there is steady growth, not sausage.
The simplest strategy is a New Year's rally. By the way, it's a regular thing with bitcoin.
But you need enough money to trade/work for two months a year.
You can also choose the bar as a TS. In both cases it works on stocks.
And currency speculation is one of the hardest ways to play roulette, you need a lot of practice.
with such figures you have no choice but to look for external funds.
it makes sense to start such a machine at $100k or more
Zhora is a common theoretical demagogue, he's only seen 100 quid in the movies.
Trolling is good when it's on point. You need basic school maths to come up with an estimate, that's all.
The amount of investment is paltry of course (the factory is better off😉 )
And who said it was the only account?
It's not about percentages, but as you correctly pointed out "Sustained growth", that's what's most important.
And it's been going on since 2013....
Added
I wonder which factory workers on salary (profit) can build such a house?