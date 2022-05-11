Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 36
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No one has and will ever create a successful algorithmic TC
Sorry for the repetition, but honestly, I'm sick of it:
"A man can't fly!" said the aborigine as he looked at the plane...
What doubts could there be? Look at the reviews on the marketplace. Look at the signal charts. Profitable systems abound!
Profitable systems abound!
I support my colleague!
Options Profitable strategies - A VERY LOT!
But they all differ in their effectiveness... After all, PLUS one quid for a whole month is also a profitable strategy...
I support my colleague!
There are VERY many variants of profitable strategies!
But they all differ in their effectiveness... After all, PLUS one quid in a whole month is also a profitable strategy...
yep
for example the Savings Bank offers 7% per annum...
that's $7 on a hundred...
I took out a bit of profit and thought - maybe I should roll it in Sberbank?
I took it and robotically made 7% in one day.
;))))
yeah
For example, Sberbank offers a 7% interest rate.
That's $7 on a hundred dollars.
I took out some profits and thought maybe I'd roll over to Sberbank.
So I took it and robotically made it 7% a day.
;))))
The interest is higher there, on roubles.
The % is higher there, on roubles.
At the moment, having evaluated the pros and cons of the TC option on the topic of the thread
---
but seriously, i have said many times that
in order to create a successful TS, you need to understand
in the first plan - to develop a TS that does not drain, or does not drain for much longer than others
Profit in the second, as a matter of course
Sorry for the repetition, but honestly, I'm sick of it:
"A man can't fly!" said the aborigine as he looked at the plane...
Show me one. There are many systems that work for the time being, and then inevitably drain
You seem like a smart man...
Tell me, what does "work for a while" mean to you? How much is it in figures?
And then imagine that you have such a strategy, and how will you PROVE that you are not a camel ? ...
The right stop loss is important in the system.
What is it in the current realities?
Stop-loss only works if there is no spread and swap.
A buy trade in a flat market can drain all of the capital on the spot.
What is this in the current realities?
A stop-loss only works if there is no spread and swap.
A buy trade in a flat market can drain all of the capital on the spot.