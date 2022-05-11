Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 36

New comment
 
osmo1709 #:
No one has and will ever create a successful algorithmic TC

Sorry for the repetition, but honestly, I'm sick of it:

"A man can't fly!" said the aborigine as he looked at the plane...

 
JesonMile:
it seems possible to create a profitable system

What doubts could there be? Look at the reviews on the marketplace. Look at the signal charts. Profitable systems abound!

 
a007 #:

Profitable systems abound!

I support my colleague!

Options Profitable strategies - A VERY LOT!

But they all differ in their effectiveness... After all, PLUS one quid for a whole month is also a profitable strategy...

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

I support my colleague!

There are VERY many variants of profitable strategies!

But they all differ in their effectiveness... After all, PLUS one quid in a whole month is also a profitable strategy...

yep

for example the Savings Bank offers 7% per annum...

that's $7 on a hundred...

I took out a bit of profit and thought - maybe I should roll it in Sberbank?

I took it and robotically made 7% in one day.

;))))

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

yeah

For example, Sberbank offers a 7% interest rate.

That's $7 on a hundred dollars.

I took out some profits and thought maybe I'd roll over to Sberbank.

So I took it and robotically made it 7% a day.

;))))

The interest is higher there, on roubles.


 
Vladimir M. #:

The % is higher there, on roubles.

At the moment, having evaluated the pros and cons of the TC option on the topic of the thread

---

but seriously, i have said many times that

in order to create a successful TS, you need to understand

in the first plan - to develop a TS that does not drain, or does not drain for much longer than others

Profit in the second, as a matter of course

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Sorry for the repetition, but honestly, I'm sick of it:

"A man can't fly!" said the aborigine as he looked at the plane...

Show me one. There are many systems that work for a while and then inevitably drain
 
osmo1709 #:
Show me one. There are many systems that work for the time being, and then inevitably drain

You seem like a smart man...

Tell me, what does "work for a while" mean to you? How much is it in figures?

And then imagine that you have such a strategy, and how will you PROVE that you are not a camel ? ...

 
Aleksandr Milyayev #:

The right stop loss is important in the system.


What is it in the current realities?

Stop-loss only works if there is no spread and swap.

A buy trade in a flat market can drain all of the capital on the spot.

 
Oleg Voitiouk #:


What is this in the current realities?

A stop-loss only works if there is no spread and swap.

A buy trade in a flat market can drain all of the capital on the spot.

The lifetime of a position.
1...2930313233343536373839404142
New comment