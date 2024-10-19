Unable to Migrate account to VPS "migration failed please check the journal of your platform"
Did you moved your MQL5 VPS from one trading account to an other one using the following (Change account)?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
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and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
If yes so you can check this link https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (about it was moved to new account), and if yes so you can provide the migration/synchronization for example.
Hi and thanks for respnding.
Yes I Selected 'Change account' from 'My Subscriptions Page'.
On my MT5 Metatrader Terminal I selected 'VPS' and 'Migrate all: account, signal, experts, charts, indicators and settings'
But then I get the error message.
Is there a different way to Synchronize?
Hi and thanks for respnding.
Yes I Selected 'Change account' from 'My Subscriptions Page'.
On my MT5 Metatrader Terminal I selected 'VPS' and 'Migrate all: account, signal, experts, charts, indicators and settings'
But then I get the error message.
Is there a different way to Synchronize?
If you change subscription trading account so you can see your new trading account connected to MQL5 VPS on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions and if you connect your MT5 to your new trading account so you can see the VPS connected to it.
It means - you changed account.
After that - you fill Community tab with your forum logn and forum password, check MT5 journal about this action to be sucessfull or not, and you can prepare your MT5 for migration: open the chart(s) and attach EA(s) to the charts (or you are mograting the signal subscription).
And you migrate.
After that - you check MT5 journal and MQL5 VPS journal about it was sucessfull or not (and if not so it should be written about "why").
Because no one knows what you did and how to migrated and how to change the accounts and no one can check about it in your Metatrader.
You only can check everything.
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You can check this blog post (look at the end of the post about MQL5 VPS):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
and
look at summary post #4 where everything about migration was collected in one this post.
- www.mql5.com
Hello there,
I am getting this error when trying to migrate. given that I did not change any accounts, it shouldn't throw out this error "Migration failed, please check the journal of your platform" ?
Can someone help?
Do as the message states. Read the journal log to find the error messages, which will give you information about why it failed.
If after that, you still don't understand the reason, then show the journal log output here for analysis.
Any ideas on how to resolve these errors?
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I set up my VPS and had it working fine on a Demo account.
I tried to migrate it to a new Demo Account but I keep getting the message "migration failed please check the journal of your platform" There is no data in the Journals since I stopped my 1st Demo account.
I have done the following:
- Deleted the old account from the server
- Added/logged in to the new account to the server which is visible under 'My virtual hosting subscriptions' on mql5.com. It is active but not connected
- Added/logged in to the new account in my terminal, the server is under the account in the Navigator tree but is 'red' and not connected
- Attempted 'Migrate all...' and 'Start' but nothing happens I just get the error message
Any help would be much appreciated!