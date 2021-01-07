From theory to practice - page 1923
They didn't let me develop pseudo-theory on the Smart, so I came back here, people are simpler, right?
I'll tell you a secret, mate - the faces on the smartphone and here are actually the same :))) With a few exceptions that you shouldn't know about. And I've stopped doing pseudo-theory there because I have to.
I still managed to read the fourth article (which I later deleted, apparently the wizards threatened to put a spell on it).
If everyone comes to the grail - the market makers will just widen the spreads and everyone will stop making money. because any system has a limit on the spread it can withstand.
To continue...
Market makers will not allow themselves to be milked for long. These are large organisations, they can hire such specialists!, doctors of mathematical sciences, you are far away from them. By all means there is an analysis of profitable accounts there. All the patterns in the charts are known to smart people. And market makers have been successfully fighting them for a long time to keep them from making money. The main methods of market makers are widening of spreads and slippage. Old-timers say that brokers used to open normally on the news, quickly and with an average spread. And all the news movement happens in one tick, the size of 50 old pips. And how do you make money on it? If it were 50 ticks per point - you could still get into it somehow. The night is a calm flat chart, so spreads have widened. There is a certain spread size above which overnight systems cannot earn. All brokers have already increased spreads above this size, only a couple of pieces are still keeping them lower, I don't know why. Who have been on Forex for a long time, say that earlier the quotes were "fluffy" and one could earn on it. Now all brokers have already "smoothed" their quotes. Special plug-ins are sold by third parties for such purposes.
There appears to bethe Holy Grail. If that is the case.
Interesting.
Pictured above are the 1,000 last hours of the EURUSD pair.
The picture above shows the last 24 hours of the EURUSD pair. EUR/USD is fully aligned with the price. (The charts below).
Question, is it possible to predict the series in the very first picture?
already answered above, i.e. it is impossible to predict, in principle
"Market makers won't let themselves be milked for long"
Eh-eh-eh-....
Once again, don't goggle your eyes at a dead monitor screen trying to see the invisible.
That's not the way the task is set in the market... First, the sufferer must say to himself: "I know such-and-such a biological, physical, etc. process. I know how it is born, develops and dies. I understand that I can make money from such a process." And only then to fish out the right rows, sections from the flow of quotes... But, not the other way around!
God, how many times do I have to say it?!
Daddy state first :))
And seriously, what do I do if I don't know such and such biological, physical, etc. process. ?