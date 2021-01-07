From theory to practice - page 1917
Since you didn't bother with it, there's no fish there.
It's impossible to grasp the immensity, in those days I had so much 'work' to do. I keep this CB idea in mind and intend to do so someday. The possibility of existing, known to me platforms to create "custom" bars formed according to some criteria, or at least according to the same principle "tick price"=const and then trade on them online is nothing for me. They are initially designed for "standard" candlestick bars. All this is not the same at all.
Maybe I'm backward and just don't know or can't cook. I have had to write my own program for analysis and trading, which was originally customized for ticks, structure and my own market time, even though I'm not a pro-programmer. I was not able to write a universal one, so that I could quickly check any idea I wanted, by twisting and distorting the chart along and across, but it worked fine for my specific tasks.
What is the volume in ticks?
Maybe the density of ticks over time you mean? And what does that give you? It's not bad to know density, but what's the use? There's no volume in it.
Can you show evidently how this unusual possibility to receive information about direction and changes of price by ticks looks like on a chart?
I hear from many people that it is modern. But no one has ever shown it on a chart.
Sasha's doesn't count. It's a parody)).
Please, show me a picture. I can't wait any longer. There is a coronovirus on the doorstep, you may not have time to see it)).
Ticks as a measure of trading activity can be taken as volume. We need at least something to operate with, and since there are no real volumes, we need at least some kind of equivalent. In the screenshot to the left is the standard chart, to the right - the equal-volume one. One can see the compaction of the night areas with a small number of ticks. At the sharp growth of volumes it is vice versa. It is clear that any indicator will look different here than on the standard chart. Of course, this is not a premium, but still a step forward from the publicly available one.
I don't want to disappoint tick players, but a tick is the value of the price of one feed into the terminal. No one knows how many ticks there are in the world and never will.
With ticks of 1 pip, small players tick, and a big player comes in and ticks for 1000. That's a tick too.)
That's why it's so hard for tickers to survive. But they try.)
Here at the bread-and-butter shop, once upon a time, North Wind did some very curious research, and introduced the concept of the 'value' of a tick. I was even going to implement his idea and make my own bars with equal "tick value" But I didn't. Maybe someone will find it useful and helpful. / How many interesting things have died in the archives of forums. Eh... 12 years have passed and I remember everything as if it were yesterday. The Discussions, the Circle, the Northwind, where are they now... Man, stop the time. /
https://forum.fxclub.org/entries/685-kakie-svechki-poleznee
https://forum.fxclub.org/entries/712-kakie-svechki-poleznee-dalshe-bolshe
Don't be sad, Wizard...
According to research, Northwind is now on level 15 of Inoblivion, in the Quiet House. It's nice there, but it's forbidden to talk...
It's just as hard for tickers as it is for non-tickers.
because the problem is the same - trending/floating
;)
There is almost no flat as such. The trend exists all the time except weekends and holidays.
It only depends on the observation period in question. On ticks you can observe trends in a minute, not like on a longer timeframe.
I am amazed at some colleagues who sit on the daily chart and cry that they are in a flat).
I read the forum today - there/you
and I'm not surprised anymore...
I just think that I've been there before and it makes me sick to think about it
You start explaining to people that no, you're wrong, you're a bull dick..., you transfer the money to the market - they don't get it.
;)
Draw one single candle for the whole story
don't bother with TFs, charts, quasi-volumes, renko's, thinning, etc... etc... .....
