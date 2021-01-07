From theory to practice - page 1956
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Increment=(iClose(_Symbol,1,0)-iOpen(_Symbol,1,60))/_Point/10;
Why else _Point/10 , i.e. why divide by 10
"but they will be informative"
and what will we see?
I only draw the last value on each tick. That's enough for me for the bot.
In order from left to right TF: H4, H1,M15, M5.
The upper line is wave type, and the lower line is increment over a period of time.
The increments will be both positive and negative, but in smooth form.
Increment=(iClose(_Symbol,1,0)-iOpen(_Symbol,1,60))/_Point/10;
Why else _Point/10 , i.e. why divide by 10
"but they will be informative"
and what will we see?
/10 To visualise a 4 digit result. Habit.))
And we will see a graph of the change. Input and output signals.
I only draw the last value on each tick. That's enough for me for the bot.
In order from left to right TF: H4, H1,M15, M5.
The upper line is the wave type, and the lower line is the increment over a period of time.
Increments will be both positive and negative, but in a smooth form.
Good picture, according to the image on H1 it looks like to buy now (from what is visible). If only the signal would be considered as done. But probably it happens subconsciously.
If you don't know what the limit is, you can increase it, if 12.7 is not even the average...
The signal is not a good picture, it looks like to buy on H1 now (from what you can see). I would like to see the limit when the signal would take place, but it seems to be happening subconsciously.
But it seems that it happens unconsciously. So we are outside observers and we don't know up to what limits you think the price may go, maybe 12.7 is not even a mean value...
That's a good point. You need a graph for that. I can track maxes in real time, but it's more convenient to work with a chart. I don't have much experience with ticks. I do without them. They would be good. But it takes a lot of time.
That's a good point. You need a graph for that. I can track the highs in real time, but a chart is more convenient to work with. I don't have much experience with ticks. I do without them. I would like to. But everything takes a lot of time.
Ticks are only necessary for the research of non-linear Market Time. That's all...
Tics are only needed for nonlinear Market Time research. That's all...
You can do without ticks. Just professional curiosity.
I am testing my robot in a demo account. Today's result without ticks. Maybe you can improve it with ticks. I don't know.
I have added it to complete the picture.
You can do without the tics. Just professional curiosity.
Here I am testing the robot on a demo account. Today's result without ticks. Maybe it may improve with ticks. I don't know.
I have added it to complete the picture.
Question if there is any logic to the wave and increment type ratios between different TFs.
The question is whether there is logic in the relationship of wave type and increments between different TFs.
There is a logic to it.
The price movement process is taken into account in both cases.
And the ratios are not measured. The question is not asked correctly.
The logic is there.
The price movement process is accounted for in both cases.
And the ratios are not measured. The question is not asked correctly.
You have four sets of 3 values, wave type, increment and direction of increment. Depending on certain combinations, different actions are taken. Certain combinations in the table ==> actions. Or in the semantic content, if on H1, the wave type is such that the increment goes down by so much, on M15, the wave type is different, the increment goes up by so much, on M5, the wave type as on H1, the increment goes down by so much, then do the following))) So it is like this. Or the logic is not formalized yet and the actions you take on the basis of your experience?