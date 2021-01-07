From theory to practice - page 1918
I don't want to disappoint tick players, but a tick is the value of the price of one pitch into the terminal. No one knows how many ticks there are in the world and never will.
With ticks of 1 pip small players tick, and a big player comes in and ticks for 1000. That's a tick too.)
That's why it's so hard for tickers to survive. But they try.)
congratulations on the page of the great october socialist revolution!
This music will be eternal... For the Grail itself is hidden in this branch under the weight of hope and sorrow...
This music will be eternal... For the Grail itself is hidden in this branch under the weight of hope and sorrow...
Platitudes are dry.
It's hard to get to the bottom of. The programme has to think and we have to watch.
You said you'd monitor the account, is that it?
You think I need signals. They need to be monitored, not to let subscribers down, to be morally responsible.
I don't know how to trade, I just want to fluff on the forum.)
If you do care, I will open a signal, but please do not subscribe to it.
Agreed. I will open it tomorrow.
I don't think anything, you said I'd open after the ninth and show you how to...
It's a deal. I opened it for fun. It'll be more fun in the branch.))
The primary thing is that it is common knowledge, no one is upset by it, everyone already knows about it. And he who smartly reports such things is probably not too competent, since he considers trivial things to be a revelation.
Only in a cage a bird is available, and in the wild it is a tit.
Catch a tit in the wild)). And you will understand what triviality is.