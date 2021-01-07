From theory to practice - page 1911

New comment
 
bilbo_b:
Wizard2018, certainly a genius)

I was wondering. How many days or months will you last on this forum with Grigori (Grigori.S.B).

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I was wondering. How many days or months will you last on this forum with Grigori (Grigori.S.B).

Don't they live long here?)
 
bilbo_b:
They don't live here long, do they?)

It often happens that before you get to know a person, the market has eaten him up.

There will be fifty or so guards. New ones don't stick around. The market's mowing mercilessly. Don't let them down. There won't be anyone left here.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

There won't be anyone left here any time soon.

:((( I'm crying a tear... There's no one left of the old timers.... I don't even want to list the legendary names desperately battling the market like lions. Just crying my eyes out...

 
А! That reminds me... I recently saw Prival on a smartphone. He, in his spare time (from selling tomatoes at the Zhukovsky vegetable market), sells robotics lessons on TSLab.
 
Alexander_K2:
А! That reminds me... I saw Prival on the smartphone the other day. He, in his spare time (from selling tomatoes at the Zhukovsky vegetable market), sells robotics lessons on TSLab.

Too bad it didn't work out for him.

But he's been just a teacher for a long time now.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Too bad it didn't work out.

but he's been just a teacher for a long time now

The years have taken their toll, he must have gone sour fast. I've seen him there too, but a long time ago, I'm not there now)

 
Alexander_K2:

:((( I'm crying a tear... There's no one of the old timers left.... I don't even want to list the legendary names desperately battling the market like lions. I'm just crying my eyes out...

What's there to cry about? 1 or 2 percent remain, the market will flush the rest down the toilet.)

Progres don't count. They don't care.)

 

There are big price deviations on the news. from investors' actions.
sometimes the regulator will bring the price back and sometimes it won't.
and you can't tell when he will and when he won't, what's on his mind.

here is an example of a losing trade on a news diversion:


and here's an example of a profitable trade on a news diversion:


 
multiplicator:

There are big price deviations on the news. from investors' actions.
Sometimes the regulator will bring the price back and sometimes it won't.
and you can't tell when he will and when he won't, what's on his mind.

here is an example of a losing trade on the news:


and here's an example of a profitable trade on the news:


return to the average trading?
1...190419051906190719081909191019111912191319141915191619171918...1981
New comment