Wizard2018, certainly a genius)
I was wondering. How many days or months will you last on this forum with Grigori (Grigori.S.B).
They don't live here long, do they?)
It often happens that before you get to know a person, the market has eaten him up.
There will be fifty or so guards. New ones don't stick around. The market's mowing mercilessly. Don't let them down. There won't be anyone left here.
There won't be anyone left here any time soon.
А! That reminds me... I saw Prival on the smartphone the other day. He, in his spare time (from selling tomatoes at the Zhukovsky vegetable market), sells robotics lessons on TSLab.
Too bad it didn't work out for him.
But he's been just a teacher for a long time now.
The years have taken their toll, he must have gone sour fast. I've seen him there too, but a long time ago, I'm not there now)
What's there to cry about? 1 or 2 percent remain, the market will flush the rest down the toilet.)
Progres don't count. They don't care.)
There are big price deviations on the news. from investors' actions.
sometimes the regulator will bring the price back and sometimes it won't.
and you can't tell when he will and when he won't, what's on his mind.
here is an example of a losing trade on a news diversion:
and here's an example of a profitable trade on a news diversion:
