From theory to practice
Right, the scale, the deception of vision
the result is human error, a mistake, a drain
EgorKim, well how's the trade yourself? Or are you still in the factory?
Renat by the looks of it)))))
Well by your logic down of course, 1 lot you have to give.
No one has the exact information. How many times I've tried
It's interesting how it turns out, the crowd drain indicates that there will be a reversal.
This is the feature that I exploit.
All traders analyze the chart volatility of the pair, etc. They all have the same idea which movements are normal and which are not. The intraday noise does not count. But nevertheless everyone sees the general trend of the pair and uses it to take trade risks. So it turns out that +- in one place we run out of patience and in this place the margin ends, or the price leaves with a loss.
But sometimes there is more traffic and I've even seen 4 times more. I have seen more than 4 times as much. But I have seen oil fall so that's bearable, but not nice.
Lately they like to have big pullbacks for a day or more before the finals. But it is all changeable.
The price will go from the volume in the cup)))) How it might not go in the plus I don't know. Or the sells 0.05 is then very, very low open.
I think I understand the principle of your forecast)))) I will not write it anymore ok
No.
I've gone the way of the hard grail on cent account.
This is the maximal result I achieved on cent. Something like a packet of cigarettes.
Then sleepless nights and dreams of getting out of the kitchen and into the real market.
And of course I was already looking for a spaceship in my next shopping trip.
Then the idiot's dream came true - and I got some dough.
And so it went, the gears began to fly out of the mechanism.
At the moment I'm not sleeping on how to buy a ship, but on how to save the depot.
My best indicator right now is this
Pity. Well it was almost certainly a martin.
I hope it doesn't happen to me. Ranges are statistically calculated. No martin. Risks are normal. And they're lower now than they were at first, of course. I'm trying. What do I do?
Anywhere the price will go.