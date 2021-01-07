From theory to practice - page 1879
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Man, if your picture is secret, I don't know. But in my opinion that one was just a duplication of history through a completely unimportant mapper. Except for the appearance of the signal already at the opening of the bar. But I'm guessing that's not the case.
Once, on the very last 15-minute candle before the close, I opened a small net to the counter-trend.
guess what price the trade closed at?
I was told how to see the volume in the candle...
I don't remember if I erased the picture or not.
but I posted it on the forum
Once, on the very last candle before closing, I opened a small net into a counter-trend
guess what price the trade closed at?
You mean like a signal when the bar is almost closed? Yeah, that's it....
If you're looking for a lead, it's something like this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2Y_ccYRucU
You mean like a signal when the bar is almost closed? Yes all that....
No, it's not.
I mean, if the price goes up, people sell, not all of them, but most of them sell.
Now AK's strategy is as follows - as soon as the level is above the level, then sell, and if it is below the level, then buy.
and all this without leaving the office
As cool as this theory is, but his indicator is counter-trend
a sure-fire leaker.
and if the indicator will be a trend, then at a lag indicator, again we will have a plummer in the flat
here we go.
the perennial problem with plumers
----
I have outlined the main objective - to get a lead. Once you have solved it, you will get a profitable system
no other options!All the rest I consider to be utter rubbish about plumers.
What is a trend and a counter-trend no one has been able to identify. Not even you, Rena. Of course, I do not want to say anything, except that without it anyone will bring only chaos and not order in the understanding of market processes and strategies.
Ask AK, he knows what a trend is.
i.e. for his flat technology, the trend is tinny
;)
Or more simply.
if you open against the price movement, your strategy is counter-trend
In this case, only a price reversal will be in your favor.
and if it doesn't, it's a loss.
so you can omit the definition of trend, it's not important.
Ask AK, he knows what a trend is.
i.e. for its flat technology, the trend is tin
;)
Or more simply.
if you open against the price movement, then your strategy is counter-trend
In this case, only a price reversal will be in your favor.
and if the reversal does not happen, it will be a loss
so you can omit the definition of trend, it's not important
Determining the trend is as important as determining left and right, forward and backward for a car driver. Just as in trading it is impossible to know where you are and what to do without it, so it is impossible to know where to go when driving a car.
If you look at the monthly chart, you see a flat, if you look at the minute chart, you see a trend.
I'm sticking with what I'm saying, it doesn't matter.
the important thing is that it is so and this is the only option for a profitable system
and that's the only case where you don't have to keep track of the profits
i assure you any closure will be a plus.
If you look at the monthly chart, you see a flat, if you look at the minute chart, you see a trend.
I'm sticking with what I'm saying, it doesn't matter.
the important thing is that this is the only option for a profitable system...
and only in this case you don't need to track the profit
i can assure you any close will be a plus...
It's either me or you have A_K syndrome... a lot of single options... constant grabs... and no one really working option... only words... and a lot of pictures with no statistics...
like this one...
of course it's not a good trade... but it's stable...
Determining a trend is as important as determining left and right, forward and backward, for a car driver. Just as in trading it is impossible to know where you are and what to do without it, so it is impossible to know where to go when driving a car.
+1000%