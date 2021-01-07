From theory to practice - page 1887

EgorKim:

Alternatively, go through the signals and find out why this happens.

There was a Mashkovetz signal. He was trading 4 years in the black on his grand.

But he decided to show up in his signals. He was attracted by the volume.

I do not know whether this signal is alive now.

But, there are a lot of examples in the signals.)

I don't know if it's still alive or not))) I just don't want to spoil your mood. )))

And why is it clear. Trading without stops and excessive risks.

I think people have different systems

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

why))) to spoil the mood or something. )))

i agree, the dumping is inevitable.

there are no examples of survivors at the moment

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
I agree, the downside is inevitable.

If you chase 100% on the plus side, yes

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

If you're chasing 100% on the upside, yes.

Doesn't matter, it's still a drain.

at Sberbank they give you 1% a year.

3% a year is for speculators.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Doesn't matter, it's a loss anyway.

Sbere gives 1% a year

3% a year is for speculators.

Why would they do that)))) OK such a low percentage is when they keep margins on margin. Otherwise they make good profits. As soon as the price goes up, they cut it, but the loss increases like for the slaughter. There is no logic.

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

Why would that be)))) OK such a low percentage is when margin is kept on margin. Otherwise it's not a bad profit.

see - not enough for you ;))))

I'm telling you - get ready to dump it or withdraw it before it's too late.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

see - not enough for you ;))))

I'm telling you, get ready to dump it or withdraw it before it's too late.

Told you so and you didn't believe yourself))))))) There's no need to withdraw 200 quid or anything.

I've been hanging out with this for 13 years now.) I know how it is. Something tells me (statistics maybe))))) That it's all good.

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

I told you and I didn't believe it myself))))))) What's there to withdraw 200 quid or something.

I've been hanging out with this for 13 years now.) I know how it is. Something tells me (statistics,probably))))) That it's cool.

So you've been on this for 13 years to make 200 quid?

and you're down 50%.

so it's basically 3x magnification.

tinny

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

So you've been steaming for 13 years to make 200 quid?

No, not since February. Just steamed)))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

No, it's from February. Just hovering)))

weakly
