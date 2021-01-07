From theory to practice - page 1882
How? You know very well that the market mostly comes back...+ market noise...how could you spot a trend?
you don't get it
I meant the triangle or the lock, exactly there will be zero minus the spread of all pairs, in fact it is a loss immediately, which will never become a profit, it is very dangerous to trade it.
in other cases it is different, mostly always against the crowd
if two pairs, then from one to the other, i.e. river from + to -
there are a lot of options...
the trend is not caught, it is calculated
but the most difficult thing was to find its rudiments on one pair
i already wrote today that there are a lot of post factum indices, but these are toys ;)
well who cares to go in to sell when the price has already fallen?
it's the probability of getting into a selloff on the rise
Imagine, a $1,000 deposit.
each point has a volume of 0.3
you do that, we'll talk ;)))))
If you decide to catch spikes, which is the only thing you can catch, you're crazy...
No, guessing isn't even close.
My strategy is called Victory.
It becomes unbreakable if I discount the risk.
But it's not a grail.
The grail is trend-following.
The grail is trend work
Even on TV they talk about it. And they are not going to lie.
I have been working with one system for less than a year and have 10,000% of my initial deposit so far. I've been working with one system for less than a year and I've got 10,000% of initial deposit so far. I will trade some more, and if everything is OK, I have enough for a dollar account, I will transfer all my funds to a dollar account and I may monitor them for a couple of months.
The pipsaries do it faster))) Everyone has a grail there))))
Renat will collapse all the markets in the week at all)))))))
I watched the monitoring, as soon as it went into minus quickly deleted (as always), so that no one would see.
;)
I've been working with one system for less than a year, and I'm still getting 10,000% of my initial deposit.
Yeah, that's... That's pretty weak. There is still a lot of work to be done.
My guess is that there is a reverse copier with a multibillion-dollar account.
What happened to the pound I think is a credit to this horrendous grail.
Yeah... Weak. There's still a lot of work to be done.
I'm not doing anything except for the frills in mm. not too weak, okay))))
I don't do anything except for the nonsense in mm. not too weak, will do))))
Well, I do not know ... Everyone has his own grail of course, but - I would have hoped for such a yield (10000% for less than a year of work) would only signal for 30yusd.
Maybe 2-4 subscribers per month would be enough.
Is it a standard grail? Is it the price-MA crossing? If so, try adding a stochastic. That's a hell of a mix.
Not really. I've got my own experience. And what is the reason for such a bitching?) from 200 to 20000 what percentage is this? since february in operation
I'll think about the stochastic.)))) I will think about it :))) and sprinkle some dill on my dill