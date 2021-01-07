From theory to practice - page 1882

Martin CHEguevara:
How? You know very well that the market mostly comes back...+ market noise...how could you spot a trend?
Especially as he himself recently said that the sum of the movements tends towards zero)))
You're contradicting your own statements, aren't you?)

you don't get it

I meant the triangle or the lock, exactly there will be zero minus the spread of all pairs, in fact it is a loss immediately, which will never become a profit, it is very dangerous to trade it.

in other cases it is different, mostly always against the crowd

if two pairs, then from one to the other, i.e. river from + to -

there are a lot of options...

the trend is not caught, it is calculated

but the most difficult thing was to find its rudiments on one pair

i already wrote today that there are a lot of post factum indices, but these are toys ;)

well who cares to go in to sell when the price has already fallen?

it's the probability of getting into a selloff on the rise

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Imagine, a $1,000 deposit.

each point has a volume of 0.3

you do that, we'll talk ;)))))

If you decide to catch emissions, which is the only thing you can catch, you're crazy...
 
Martin CHEguevara:
If you decide to catch spikes, which is the only thing you can catch, you're crazy...

No, guessing isn't even close.

My strategy is called Victory.

It becomes unbreakable if I discount the risk.

But it's not a grail.

The grail is trend-following.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The grail is trend work

Even on TV they talk about it. And they are not going to lie.


 

I have been working with one system for less than a year and have 10,000% of my initial deposit so far. I've been working with one system for less than a year and I've got 10,000% of initial deposit so far. I will trade some more, and if everything is OK, I have enough for a dollar account, I will transfer all my funds to a dollar account and I may monitor them for a couple of months.

The pipsaries do it faster))) Everyone has a grail there))))

Renat will collapse all the markets in the week at all)))))))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:


My strategy is called Victory


I watched the monitoring, as soon as it went into minus quickly deleted (as always), so that no one would see.

;)

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

I've been working with one system for less than a year, and I'm still getting 10,000% of my initial deposit.

Yeah, that's... That's pretty weak. There is still a lot of work to be done.

Evgeniy Chumakov:


I`ve been watching my monitoring and as soon as I`ve went in minus I`ve quickly deleted it (as I always do), so that nobody would not see.

;)

My guess is that there is a reverse copier with a multibillion-dollar account.

What happened to the pound I think is a credit to this horrendous grail.

 
EgorKim:

Yeah... Weak. There's still a lot of work to be done.


I'm not doing anything except for the frills in mm. not too weak, okay))))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

I don't do anything except for the nonsense in mm. not too weak, will do))))

Well, I do not know ... Everyone has his own grail of course, but - I would have hoped for such a yield (10000% for less than a year of work) would only signal for 30yusd.

Maybe 2-4 subscribers per month would be enough.

Is it a standard grail? Is it the price-MA crossing? If so, try adding a stochastic. That's a hell of a mix.

 
EgorKim:

I don't know ... Everyone has his own grail of course, but - I would rely only on a signal for 30yusd with such a yield (10000% in less than a year of work).

Maybe 2-4 subscribers per month would be enough.

Is it a standard grail? Is it the price-MA crossing? If so, try adding a stochastic. It's a hell of a mix.

Not really. I've got my own experience. And what is the reason for such a bitching?) from 200 to 20000 what percentage is this? since february in operation

I'll think about the stochastic.)))) I will think about it :))) and sprinkle some dill on my dill

