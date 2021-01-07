From theory to practice - page 1876
Yes, I do not understand how you can seriously rub it in that 2*2=5, and even on different forums. In our collective farm taught that 4 is obtained).
this is your problem and no one else's.
Do better, describe the theory + practice. Then we will compare.
Now AK's strategy is as follows - as soon as the level is above the level, then sell, and if it is below the level, then buy
and it's all in the blink of an eye
As cool as this theory is, but his indicator is counter-trend
a sure-fire flusher
and if the indicator will be a trend, then at a lag indicator, again we will have a plummer in the flat
here we go.
the perennial problem of drainers
I have outlined the main objective - to get a lead. Once you have solved it, you will get a profitable system
you will get a profitable system!everything else is just complete flubber about plumers
There will be no overdrive. It's been done. Still in the neuroshell and so on and so forth.
All the money places in the market are not predictable. The correlation with the future shifting of the induced index was almost 0.99 and it doesn't work)) Then the same as the indy in the stratum itself to slip and space profits in a moment.
The task is not trivial. It was actively pedaled by many people but I do not remember the results.
There is no need to shift anything, it is self-deception
the correct signal must be received before the predicted direction of movement begins, not after the fact
Leading indicators cannot be created by definition - School Physics textbook, grade I don't remember)
Yes, it's for training the predictor that shifts. The predictor of course does not shift.
But then yes, horses should eat oats and hay)))) So much for newton's binomial.)
it's long been proven that the law is the same for neuronics
it's either positive in the trend or in a flat
Together is not an option.I mean, it's still lagging behind.
Well, if you have an idea how to get ahead, you need to do it. There's no question about it.