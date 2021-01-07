From theory to practice - page 1935
Not -11%, but -18.91%. At the lowest possible transaction volume. That's obvious over-saturation.
Well, the trades are shameful, no argument there.
But, I've already checked, at this point EURJPY and CHFJPY were experiencing a classic Wiener process with demolition, you can see it for yourself.
Yes, I failed, I didn't expect this situation. No big deal - we'll fix it.
By themselves, erroneous entries are not shameful in any way, as they are practically unavoidable. What is shameful is to lose most of your deposit because you do not want to admit that they are mistakes.
Yes, the second mistake is less obvious, of course...
I was expecting to see a classic Palm flow, but so far this is what it turns out to be:
This is the distribution of time intervals between market events, i.e. the market's own time, different from the uniform one.
But, there's no classical gamma distribution, I haven't got to it yet...
Ehhh... Yes, gentlemen - the market is a serious thing, it does not allow to joke with itself... Ugh...
Also sat and tortured my skull - how to state my thoughts on what is going on in A_K's financial activity?
I join
No one even makes 100% a year consistently. and here some people are talking about 100% a month.
You show me an account (a signal or a PAMM or monitoring on a book) that makes 100% a year for 10 years.
If there is a well-honed TS and strict discipline is applied, then it is possible.
Discipline (bad discipline) is a trader's first enemy.)
Discipline is about keeping your hands off the machine.
If the dispenser does something wrong, it is better to fiddle with the programme.
A clean automatic is always blind. You have to keep an eye on it from time to time.
If you create an EA yourself, you can see all the shortcomings. You can quickly correct them, but if you buy one, you have to keep your eyes open.
If there is a well-honed TS and strict discipline is applied, then it is possible.
There are also a couple of other reasons - luck and instinct. I do not think that in principle it is possible to use the TS with 100%/year for 10 years.
I do not think it is possible to correct the TS in time - that is where gut feeling and luck are of help.