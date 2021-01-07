From theory to practice - page 1874

New comment
 

The trump aces and kings are still in the deck.

Acceptable market communication is your trump card.

You get on me, you get off with the loss of your reputation.

You've got the wrong target.

And if anyone likes it. "Welcome. With the trumps.)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The trump aces and kings are still in the deck.

Acceptable market communication is your trump card.

You get on me, you get off with the loss of your reputation.

You've got the wrong target.

And if anyone likes it. "Welcome. With trumps.)

Is it just me or is it "rap"? (С)))

 

I found the Grail in the Market)))

Turns out you need to open a buy and sell position to chop dough)

Good mood everyone !


 
EgorKim:

I found the Grail in the marketplace.)

Turns out you need to open a buy and sell position to chop dough)

Have a nice time !


)))) I think it sounds very funny in English)

 
It's time to rename the thread: "The Theory and Practice of Trolling").
 
khorosh:
It's time to rename the thread: "The Theory and Practice of Trolling").

It's not trolling, it's flubbing, or "verbal diarrhoea" in Russian.

 

So what's the decision?

I read it, I read it, I'm confused.

;)

 
Part 3 by Toddler is out
[Deleted]  

Alexander is very cool and probably a magician too (despite his bipolar disorder). But he doesn't write in a way that the common man can understand.

Rena, Uladzimir and other malcontents are pissing all over the topic, so the soap genius has moved to a quiet, non-stinky place

Moderators are to be congratulated on this.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Alexander is very cool and probably a magician too (despite his bipolar disorder). But he doesn't write in a way that the common man can understand.

Rena, Uladzimir and other misfits are pissing all over the topic, so the soap genius has moved to a quieter, non-stinky place.

♪ the moderators get a salute and a huge respect for this ♪

Maxik, are you awake? ;)

Look at you, pouring in a little bit and your genius, meanwhile, has also successfully merged

two peas in a pod

for those in the tank, let me explain

until you realise that if your line is lagging, your destiny is the counter-trend, i.e. the plunge and nothing else

1...186718681869187018711872187318741875187618771878187918801881...1981
New comment