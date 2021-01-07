From theory to practice - page 1873
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why can't you sleep? Can't get your adrenaline flowing?
Yank it and go to sleep.
What can't you sleep? Can't the adrenaline kick in?
Yank it and go to sleep))
Provoking, dog)))))))) go yeah
Open yourself a branch for shitting, and channel everything there)
like it, no censorship, but it's only a matter of time )))) we'll tell who's what.
ZS there's nothing on the subject anyway) Ak Smartlazy and there bruises lathering up)
And they wrote about the big drawdown. I do not keep track, but what the hell is the drawdown in the presence of moose........ but there is one case, so wait!))
I don't want your money, like I said - worry about your children, they obviously have problems.)
Sounds like a threat.
Let's remember that just in case.
Sounds like a threat.
Let's remember that just in case.
Remember, but it's not a threat, it's a real concern for the children, possibly the little ones. Why are you so suspicious, you're threatening me. You'd better think about threats when they come to ask you for the money you owe them!
Yes, gentlemen. I admit to my inadequacy.)
It's a bad day.
Don't ask for money if you can earn it yourself.
At construction sites, you're allowed to hand out bricks.
Only the LESS people have the right to ask. I'll give it to them.
It's sad for you. What do the poor do in the financial markets? Begging? That's cool)))))))))) Elite beggars))
Yes, gentlemen. I admit to my inadequacy.)
It's a bad day.
Don't ask for money if you can earn it yourself.
At construction sites, you're allowed to hand out bricks.
Only the LESS people have the right to ask. I'll give it to them.
It's sad for you. What do the poor do in the financial markets? Begging? That's cool)))))))))) Elite beggars))
Remember, this is not a threat, but a real concern for children, perhaps small children. Why are you so suspicious of threats? You'd better think of the threats when they come to ask you for the money you owe here!)
He's playing dumb.
He was selling groceries, lines...
He's in his head, he's got the public's mind.
And when there are no real topics... and it's a topic))))))))))))
Well, to think he's drowning in oblivion) so at least something)) dreifs in anticipation of a quantum cat.
He's turning on a fool.
He's been selling groceries, lines and stuff.
He's in his head, he's got the public's mind.
And when there are no real topics... and it's a topic))))))))))))
(And to think he's drowning in oblivion) so at least something)) dreifs in anticipation of a quantum cat.
A red balloon is power.))) Will not let you fall asleep.))