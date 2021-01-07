From theory to practice - page 1869

New comment
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I don't serve the rich.

Only to poor bottom-feeders. ))))

Didn't expect to see so many of them on this forum))

Yeah, drunk again ))))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

Yes, drunk again ))))

Robot doesn't drink)))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The robot doesn't drink)))

He's a stupid cocksucker)))))))))))) Come to your senses already.

It's mcl5 ow)))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

He's a stupid cocksucker)))))))))))) Come to your senses already.

It's mcl5 au)))

You got a weak visor. Oh, weak.)

Look at the title of the thread.

Already moved on to practice.

Who here knows how to trade?

Come forward. OW!))))

Ahhh)))) All you know how to do is ask.

))))))))))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Your visor is weak. Oh, weak.)

Look at the title of the thread.

We're getting to the practice.

Who here knows how to trade?

Come forward. OW!))))

Ahhh)))) All you know how to do is ask.

))))))))))

You're a cardboard fool)))) No offense.))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

You're a cardboard fool)))) No offence))))

Well that doesn't make you look good at all.

Good thing you're far away and not spitting in my face.)

You can spit in your monitor a couple of times.) Makes you feel a little better.

[Deleted]  

.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Well, that doesn't make you look good at all.

Good thing you're far away and not spitting in my face.)

You can spit in your monitor a couple of times.) Makes you feel better.

It's not an actual insult, emotionally it doesn't even change me.

It's a simple medical fact)))))))))))))

 
Олег avtomat:

.

Ooh!!!

A hundredfold increase has arrived.))

What clever thing did you bring us???

Aaaaaa cartoon. Thanks for that, too.)

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

It's not an insult in fact, emotionally it doesn't even change me.

It's a simple medical fact)))))))))))))

Facts, you say?

Fact(lat. factum) is a term that, in a broad sense, can be synonymous with truth; an event or result; the real, not the imaginary; the concrete and the singular as opposed to the general and the abstract.

1...186218631864186518661867186818691870187118721873187418751876...1981
New comment