Now you can draw a wonderful rotating 3D picture of the correlation matrix directly in MT.
Yeah. Beautiful. Thank you. (chuckles)
Can you create such masterpieces?
I have bar graphs. I'd like to do it in 3D.
Freelance
freelance
Yeah. Thanks for the tip.
Thanks, Alexander, but not in the minutes?
Here is the data on minutes and my rows for AUDCHF from 04-15.11.2019
On my own rows my TS gives about 95% profitable trades, and on the minutes about 75%. There is a difference and it is significant. Moreover, I know what this difference is.
Therefore I am interested if the neuronet sees anything at all. If not, sorry Max, I will consider the subject of using MO in the market closed for me...
If you need more data - you will have to wait until the end of December. This month files have failed to be recorded - now I am trying to understand why...
If there are any requests for more thinning to overcome commission and spread, I will try to do it.
Thank you, I will rotate these rows around the axis of the artificial head and report the results
I support the Trickster.
And only systems based on neural networks (graals) can be told to the whole world, because it is not the polynomial itself that matters, but the method of obtaining it. But you are absolutely right, I do want to talk and not with anyone :-( According to statistics there is only one trader for every 100 thousand people, I mean the one who actually trades, rather than build systems, this was what my friend told me when we were just clutching at each other's ears that evening. I mean there were two of us and about two or three other people wandering around in our city. Traders who understand what the market is and soberly assess the situation in general. I plan to share my experience, but don't think that I'll explain to you and put a system in your mouth, no. You have flashed it when it was freely available for one day :-)
I can tell you one thing.
the guys are really digging in the right direction.
But you don't need so many pairs, because the system will turn out to be unprofitable.
they're getting a good indica without 3D
and then you don't need it.
I'll throw in some formulas, some cool ones:
but that's not the point. When working with gradients, you can change the multiplication sign to "+" and the division sign to "-".
the result will be identical.
But it's a pamphlet. There's no grail there.I would also add that calculating the correlation results in a signal that lags far behind the actual interaction of the majors with each other and can only be confusing
